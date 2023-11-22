Music producer and reality TV star DJ Zinhle recently called out media personality Somizi Mhlongo

DJ Zinhle accused Somizi of being secretive after he posted pictures of him and his new lover on Instagram

Netizens and celebville joked about how Somizi hid his new bae's face on both the pictures

DJ Zinhle accused Somizi Mhlongo of being secretive. Image: @djzinhle, @somizi

Somizi Mhlongo recently returned to the romance club after sharing pics of himself and his new lover. Shortly after he posted, DJ Zinhle jokingly called him out on his comment section.

DJ Zinhle accuses Somizi of being secretive

Somizi has been making headlines nonstop ever since he launched his kiddies clothing line SOMPIRE Kids not so long ago. Recently, the star sent shockwaves throughout social media after he shared beautiful snaps of himself and his new lover, who is still unknown to the public.

Mhlongo shared the snaps on his Instagram page and later found himself being called out jokingly by DJ Zinhle, who accused him of being secretive in the comment section. Zinhle wrote:

"Y'all like secrets, Somizi."

See the post below:

Celebs and fans joke about how Somgaga hid his lover's face

Shortly after the flamboyant media personality shared those snaps with his new lover, netizens and some of Mzansi's celebs flooded his comment section with jokes and cute messages:

refilwemakwala wrote:

"No, this guy is tired of bending. This face hiding is too extreme."

nomsamadida said:

"Saze savelelwa. Also mbore gape with that location."

thenjindex joked:

"South Africans will look for intamo kababy baze bamthole umnikazi wentamo."

thenjiwecomedy commented:

"Those who know this ear and neck will appear. I am camping here for up to 24hrs if it doesn't work out, I will ask at Ladies' house."

naomi_bhuda joked:

"This is my ex's neck, I know even when he is bending,"

iamtshiamo_m shared:

"That neck looks familiar."

Somizi Mhlongo bids farewell to Idols SA

In more SomGAGA updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality saying goodbye to Idols SA after nine years as a judge on the show:

switbeey said:

"Idols without Somizi is not idols you’re one of one."

