Media personality Somizi Mhlongo launched his physical store in Mall of Africa

The media personality launched the store this past Sunday, 01 October 2023

Somizi's best friend, Vusi Nova congratulated him in a clip he posted on Instagram

Somizi's best friend, Vusi Nova, congratulated him for opening a physical store in Mall of Africa. Image: @somizi, @vusinova1

Source: Instagram

Best friends are forever. Somizi Mhlongo and Vusi Nova are a true definition of true friends, whether good or bad.

Vusi Nova applauds and praises Somizi

BFFs Somizi and Vusi Nova celebrate each other every chance they get without fail. Recently, Somizi Mhlongo opened a Sompire Kids physical store in Mall of Africa, Johannesburg.

The Thandiwe hitmaker posted a video of Somizi inside his new Sompire Kids shop in Midrand, showcasing his kiddies' apparel and captioned it:

"Chomam, I want to offer my heartfelt congratulations once more on the grand opening of your store. Your achievements truly inspire not only me but countless others as well.

"Your potential knows no bounds, and it seems like you're reaching for the stars with each step you take. Your success makes my heart sing with joy every time I see it. Sending you lots of love and support, my dear friend."

Check out the post below:

Fans salute Vusi and Somizi's friendship

Shortly after Vusi posted the clip online, fans flooded his comment section with heartfelt messages. Check out the comments below:

_yoliswagrace wrote:

"This kind of friendship ke Bhuti wami."

chandiswa said:

"Owu maarn akonwabe he doesn’t even know what to do with himself love this ke nge friendship yenu ..always supporting each other."

brendamagadla replied:

"Mara your friend looks great with that baby."

princess___teressa_erica responded:

"I love ur friendship nizisoulmate nina."

mary_fobo replied:

"Ndiyanithanda nobabini."

lyn_temzee said:

"USomizi ivibe yoo forever happy."

Somizi surprises kids with Sompire apparel

In a recent report, Briefly News covered online reactions to Somizi Mhlongo delivering Sompire Kids clothing to a kiddies' birthday party.

The fashion brand appears to be doing well despite social media's hate and cancellation threats, and Somizi seems to be on the up and up. The media mogul recently moved into his new office and shared the heartfelt experience with his supporters as he reflected on his legacy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News