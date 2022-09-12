Music executive Nota Baloyi took to social media to curse traffic officers for allegedly failing to do their jobs

The media personality claimed he was late for his important meeting due to the officers' lack of service

South African netizens are currently flooding their timelines with mixed reactions to Nota Baloyi's fiery rant

Nota Baloyi is trending on social media after he cursed a JMPD officer. Image: @lavidanota

Nota Baloyi has gone on yet another public rant.

The outspoken Music executive was live on Instagram when he began cursing at Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers for allegedly failing to do their jobs.

Nota claimed that he was late for an important meeting because the officers were not properly controlling traffic. Nota used every swear word he could think of on the officers at the time. He accused them of taking bribes instead of performing their duties.

On Twitter, @ThisIsColbert shared the following video of Nota Baloyi cursing at JMPD officers:

Sout Africans share mixed reactions to Nota's public rant

@Nepster_punter said:

"It is wrong to think traffic officers' job is only to control traffic. JMPD officers are also doing other municipal jobs."

@bantuhubsa wrote:

"If attention seeker was a person it would be NOTA or CASSPER I'm just saying nje... Angilwi "

@Lindotheking shared:

"JMPD @JoburgMPD they are so useless. One day in Orlando there was traffic so we used another route to shy away from that traffic as the traffic police followed us instead of going to help in controlling the traffic. I confronted them with the situation bangthuka"

@sydwell_xolani posted:

"Service Delivery in our public sectors is a major problem…I don’t know these people are always disrespectful to citizens and taxpayers."

@Kev_Bakali replied:

"It's even funny you are saying "he has a point screw them corrupt cops" but you don't even know what they were doing there. They were arresting a drunk driver my respect for you "

@Tshidi_G commented:

"Shouting so early in the morning... Yohhh soze sana he has a point mara."

@jaggersama also said:

"Nah bruh we understand that u were pissed neh but respect goes a long way wat you did ryt there was childish. Yes, they don't do their jobs properly but recording yourself swearing at them? And you say everything with pride nah bruh."

@molemo_bethamsl also wrote:

"Yeah, hlanyos is correct on this one, if there's traffic, they need to control it to avoid accidents."

@Tony_Bhasoni also shared:

"Sometimes this guy has a point."

@SikithiAyanda added:

"Superiority complex is basically Nota."

Nota Baloyi’s ex-wife, Berita, claps back at his harsh rants, netizens applaud her: “You did well”

Briefly News previously reported that Berita has finally refuted Nota's controversial claims. This was in response to a netizen who asked when she would trash talk her ex-husband like he has on the timeline.

Using Twitter's quote tweet feature, Berita stated that Nota is not worth her time. She went on to say that she chose to be the bigger person in this situation.

Nota has said some horrific things about his ex-wife. According to ZAlebs, he claimed to have been abused by Berita. The music executive said that because everyone is accustomed to men abusing women, no one took action to protect him. The publication also states that Nota claimed Berita is envious of his success.

