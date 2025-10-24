A young woman in Cape Town shared a detailed breakdown of her matric dance expenses, totalling R46.3k, sparking mixed reactions on social media

The lady spared no expense, splurging on luxury items such as a custom-made dress, a luxury BMW hire, and high-end jewellery

While some praised her for celebrating the end of her schooling journey in style, others questioned whether such a lavish budget was necessary for a single night

Shuu! In recent years, the Grade 12 learners have been going all out for their matric dance, and this young woman, who expressed that she matriculated in 2024, did just that as she set social media abuzz after revealing that she spent a staggering R46.3k on her special night.

Taking to her TikTok handle @luv_dede, she broke down her budget in a detailed video that she uploaded on 23 October 2025, leaving Mzansi peeps both impressed and shocked by the hefty price tag.

According to her breakdown, finger food alone cost R3.6k, while drinks came to R1.2k. The setup and décor were priced at R4.5k, showing she spared no expense in creating a memorable evening. The lady who is now pursuing her studies at a higher institution stated that she had hired two photographers, with Photographer one charging R3k and Photographer two R500.

@luv_dede's outfit was equally glamorous, a custom-made dress that cost R15k, paired with shoes and a bag worth R1.6k. To complete her look, she spent R1.2k on makeup, R1.4k on hair (including a sew-in), and R800 on nails and toes. Her jewellery from Lovisa totalled R2 000, while her perfume added another R1 500 to the bill.

To top it all off, she arrived in style, a luxury BMW hired for R9 000, complete with a custom number plate costing R300.

While many South Africans praised the social media user @luv_dede's over-the-top celebration of the end of her schooling journey in style, others questioned whether such a lavish budget was necessary for a single night.

Still, the video has drawn massive attention online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

SA reacts to R46K matric dance budget

South Africans had mixed reactions as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts:

Ethan said:

"R9k for an i8?"

Stephy added:

"The food looks so yummy😭."

IlianaCoetzee expressed:

"Cap."

Doodlebugz stated:

"It's an exaggeration ...😂😂😂not worth a penny more."

Nevashree Govender

"Just let her start adulting.. She's gonna come back to this video and cry for this money 😭😂.. Anywhoo.. Slayed, beautiful. Hope you really made the night count for that type of money spent."

Shazia stated:

"Yho, that food looks good😋is there leftovers 🥲…everything looks good🔥🔥."

