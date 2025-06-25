A woman has gone viral after sharing her private hospital meal ratings, giving each dish a score out of ten

She expressed how she felt about the meals, with some dishes, like lunch, receiving high praise, while others earned low ratings

South Africans have shared mixed reactions, with some expressing disappointment over the food quality at private hospitals, while others compare it to public healthcare meals, sparking debate online

A woman has captured the attention of Mzansi netizens after sharing a series of images rating the meals she received during her stay at a private hospital.

Private hospital meals were rated by a woman in South Africa, sparking a buzz.

Source: TikTok

The content creator, who goes by the TikTok handle @mamakgethi20, posted the clip on 22 June 2025, which has gone viral online.

@mamakgethi20 was admitted for treatment, which she did not disclose in a healthcare centre in South Africa, turned her hospital experience into a mini food review segment, and Mzansi is both entertained and surprised by the quality of the meals.

Woman rates meals from private hospital

In her videos, she showcased the dishes delivered to her room, giving each meal a score out of ten. From white beans and sunny side up eggs with brown bread for breakfast, which she rated four out of ten, to lunch served with potatoes, veggies, meat, and juice, which she rated 10/10 and expressed how much she "loved it."

For supper, @mamakgethi20 had pasta with meat inside, which she didn't enjoy much. She gave it a three out of ten and mentioned wanting to order Uber Eats. She then showcased the other various foods she ordered, one of which was mashed potatoes, meat, and vegetables, which she didn't like and rated one out of ten.

She shared how she felt about her experience dining at the hospital while responding in the comments, saying:

"The standard has dropped so bad."

Many South Africans in the comments section have mixed feelings over the standards of the food, as they compare meals often served in public healthcare facilities. Her hospital food review series has gathered over 66.8k views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video of the woman's private hospital meals below:

SA reacts to private hospital meals

South Africans are sharing mixed reactions online about the quality of private hospital meals. While some are impressed, others express disappointment, with many commenting on the stark contrast to public healthcare food.

Lesego la Barolong expressed:

"The standard at Unitas has dropped so bad, I just go to midstream or at Raslow!"

Khethiwe said:

"I thought Netcare Pholoso's food was worse."

To which the woman responded, saying:

"Unitasa is worse."

Mrs-S wrote:

"The Queen is using Her Big girl's toys, flusk."

MmeaRonewa stated:

"Looks tough, I enjoyed Tsa Netcare Montana."

Mrs Mash commented:

"I hear Montana serves the best food, and I couldn’t wait to go home."

