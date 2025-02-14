A young woman decided to switch up her family's usual pap dinner by preparing a luxurious residence-inspired macaroni and cheese dish complete with mince and potatoes

Her cooking adventure highlights how university life exposes students to different food cultures, often leading to new tastes and preferences when they return home

South African social media users related to her culinary experiment, sharing their own experiences of missing residence meals during holidays

One woman shared a cooking video of a res-inspired dish after claiming that she was tired of eating pap at home. Images: @joy.nomtha

Source: TikTok

A young woman took to TikTok to share how she treated her family to a special residence-inspired meal after growing tired of eating pap at home. Content creator @joy.nomtha captured her cooking process as she prepared a creamy macaroni and cheese dish, complete with seasoned mince and potatoes, showcasing the culinary skills she developed during her time away at university.

When res food becomes home food

The transition from home to university residence life often exposes students to diverse food cultures and new cooking styles. Research shows that this exposure to different cuisines during university years can significantly impact students' food preferences, sometimes leading them to introduce these new dishes to their families when they return home.

Studies indicate that international students and those moving away from home for university face significant adjustments, including adapting to new food cultures. This cultural shift often results in students developing new tastes and cooking skills that blend their traditional home cooking with residence life experiences.

The phenomenon, known as "food acculturation," can create interesting dynamics when students return home with newly acquired culinary preferences and skills.

One woman shared a video showing the meal she cooked for her family after getting tired of eating pap. Images: @joy.nomtha

Source: TikTok

Social media users share relatable moments

@mkaNayMaps😍 questioned:

"Potato on Macaroni? 😔Anyway is it nice?"

@L.Bright shared:

"My dad would ask for pap afterwards 😭😭"

@Kanyo advised:

"Next time mix flour and milk separately then pour it in the butter for your cheese sauce so that it doesn't have lumps. ❤️🔥"

@mthandazomupinda laughed:

"The bicep flex 🤣🤣killed me."

@Just Fanele admitted:

"😭 They made me overcook pasta as they don't get full the way I normally do it..."

@material kay suggested:

"Mc and cheese, it's good when you use different types of cheese."

@NTSAKO FURUMELE 👑 related:

"The amount of pap I've consumed since I got home is crazy."

@X_ngo commented:

"You know a res wife when you see one *jokes*. The food is so appetizing 😫🔥"

