Women got the internet talking when they shared how they eat pap. Images: @mellissaintheuk

Source: TikTok

There are a few Mzansi staple foods that always hit the right spot and bring comfort with every bite. South African women abroad shared how they eat one of South Africa's beloved dishes, leaving local internet users to share their opinions.

Eating pap in different ways

Using the TikTok handle @mellissaintheuk, a South African woman and three others residing in the United Kingdom shared how they pronounced 'pap' before diving into what they eat it with.

One woman claimed that Afrikaans people enjoyed pap with butter and sugar for breakfast, or with tomato relish at a braai. Another said she ate it with morogo (a group of three dark leafy green vegetables), while a third said people from the north ate pap with cabbage.

The woman behind the camera shared:

"If you are a legend like me, I eat it with biltong."

Watch the TikTok video below:

What is South African pap?

Explaining what pap is, the information hub southafrica.net notes that the local staple food is made from maize meal and can be cooked runny, soft, or stiff and eaten any time of the day.

When preparing pap, people constantly stir it using a wooden spoon. Image: xavierarnau

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi talks about pap

The viral post had hundreds of South Africans sharing how they would enjoy pap, with some agreeing with the women in the video.

@chomzaan said to the public:

"The way I said morogo at the same time. My people."

@inyangangumash wondered in the comment section:

"Isn’t pap with sugar porridge?"

@trynatrol, who was in disbelief, told the online community:

"Pap with biltong is insane."

@funsize_maur commented with a laugh:

"I’m still shocked by pap and sugar. I think she’s referring to soft porridge. There’s no way."

@anc_ie informed app users:

"I ate pap with sugar and butter for breakfast when my ouma made it, and at work, I eat pap with meat because of my colleagues."

@fieryjean8 laughed and shared:

"Pap is a serious situation."

