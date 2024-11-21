“Turned Out Amazing”: Korean Woman Uses Pap to Make Traditional Korean Meal

A Korean woman residing in South Africa shared that she used pap instead of a Korean ingredient for a traditional meal

The content creator said that Korean ingredients were expensive in South Africa, and it was cheaper to use the Mzansi staple food

The woman's choice to use pap surprised South African social media users, who found the method interesting

A Korean woman living in South Africa opted for pap while making a traditional Korean meal. Images: @eodum_world

When it comes to cooking, some people use their imagination to create unexpected and delicious dishes that surprisingly blend cultures.

A Korean woman living in South Africa shared that she used pap to make a traditional Korean meal, showing how creativity can bring two culinary worlds together.

Korean woman improvises with pap

TikTok content creator Eodum Chan Kim, who uses the handle @eodumkim on the social media platform, shared with app users that she used the South African staple food in place of tteok, a simmered rice cake used in the dish tteokbokki.

The woman shared that she used pap as Korean ingredients were expensive in Mzansi.

Noting it was her first time making pap, Eodum said:

"I made it thicker to get the texture similar to tteok and put it in the fridge to cool so I could shape it into tteok pieces."

She proudly added:

"This turned out so amazing. My husband said it might even be better than tteok because the pap asorbed the sauce so well."

Watch the video below:

'Pappokki' stuns local foodies

Hundreds of local members of the online community shared their surprise at the twist on the meal, while others expressed interest in trying the dish themselves.

An intrigued @thembile.d_ wrote:

"Did you just invent something? That’s so cool."

Not a fan of the twist, @capta1n_man commented:

"Haa, pap and eggs?"

@katyinkosib shared with the public:

"I’m not a fan of rice cakes, so this might be a better alternative. This is genius! Thank you!"

@bhftguyfguh added in the post's comment section:

"But then the original is nicer because it’s chewy. Pap is not."

@be_imali applauded the woman and said:

"Well done on your pap."

@ona_feelserenityjournals advised Eodum:

"Please start a series on how to cook Korean food on a SA budget. I really would like to try this."

