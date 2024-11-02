A TikTok video shows a woman who decided to cook pap in an interesting way that left people in serious doubt

Cooking pap can be a laborious activity, but one woman was proud that she found a shortcut using a kitchen tool

Online users shared their reactions to seeing how the woman prepared her pap and the end result of how she made the staple food

A woman went viral on TikTok while preparing pap. Her cooking method was inventive and hilarious.

A TikTok video shows a woman who cooked pap with a blender and how it turned out. Image: @lesedikannetethe1

Online users could not stop raving about the woman who found a nearly foolproof way of cooking pap. The videofon the woman received thousands of likes and hundreds of Comments.

Woman preapres pap with blender

In a TikTok video, a woman used a stick blender to prepare pap. The lady found the perfect way to prevent lumps and showed off the final product. See the photos of her smooth pap.

SA applaud woman's cooking pap

Many people were impressed by the woman's cooking hack. The final product blew some online users away. Read the comments below:

Nangi cheered:

"Life made easy."

oh_please_charlize said:

"It’s sooo fluffy."

muko added:

"Yesesss😂😂 and it's pap like pap pap. You made my day."

Luphelele Mabija wrote:

"Been using a whisk all my life 😂 I guess I have to upgrade."

Iimogene_ commented:

"I need to get this."

Scarlet.olivia ecalimed:

"This is crazy, like crazy."

Wïtnës Chäüke asked:

"If it works, then why not?."

Musu disagreed:

"Lol this doesn't look good."

Woman's 1st time making pap ends in lumpy disaster

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady wanted to have pap, but she messed it up. The lady was at home without her parents and decided to cook for the first time.

Many people were fascinated by the video, which received over 3,000 likes. Online users posted comments about what they thought of her cooking.

@nt.tela posted that she tried to make pap randomly at 10 pm, but it was lumpy. In a video, the lady showed people how she messed up making the staple.

