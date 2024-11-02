Woman Flexes Result of Pap Made Effortlessly With Kitchen Gadget in TikTok Post
- A TikTok video shows a woman who decided to cook pap in an interesting way that left people in serious doubt
- Cooking pap can be a laborious activity, but one woman was proud that she found a shortcut using a kitchen tool
- Online users shared their reactions to seeing how the woman prepared her pap and the end result of how she made the staple food
A woman went viral on TikTok while preparing pap. Her cooking method was inventive and hilarious.
Online users could not stop raving about the woman who found a nearly foolproof way of cooking pap. The videofon the woman received thousands of likes and hundreds of Comments.
Woman preapres pap with blender
In a TikTok video, a woman used a stick blender to prepare pap. The lady found the perfect way to prevent lumps and showed off the final product. See the photos of her smooth pap.
Woman's astronomical bill giving birth in private hospital in TikTok video cures viewers' baby fever
SA applaud woman's cooking pap
Many people were impressed by the woman's cooking hack. The final product blew some online users away. Read the comments below:
Nangi cheered:
"Life made easy."
oh_please_charlize said:
"It’s sooo fluffy."
muko added:
"Yesesss😂😂 and it's pap like pap pap. You made my day."
Luphelele Mabija wrote:
"Been using a whisk all my life 😂 I guess I have to upgrade."
Iimogene_ commented:
"I need to get this."
Scarlet.olivia ecalimed:
"This is crazy, like crazy."
Wïtnës Chäüke asked:
"If it works, then why not?."
Musu disagreed:
"Lol this doesn't look good."
