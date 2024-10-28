A woman on TikTok trended after she shared her fantastic tutorial of cooking fluffy pap without small balls

Lesedi Kannetethe plugged her internet friends with an affordable tool that promised to make their life in the kitchen much more enjoyable

Social media users were pleased with the product and enquired more about it in a thread of 1706 comments

Lessdi Kannetethe showed Mzansi how she won her husband by tackling his stomach.

The woman always fed her man lekker food cooked with love and passion.

Lady plugs Mzansi with easy pap tutorial

Evolution is one of the beautiful ways to measure or learn about history. Men's behaviours have drastically changed since the Renaissance era, and we are where we are today because of it.

The role of the makoti in African homes is not as gruesome as it once was when she had to wake up at 4:00 a.m. to cook, clean, and serve the whole family. The ladies are constantly trying to improve their lives, and technology is on their side.

Lesedi Kannetethe plugged Mzansi with a way to enjoy fluffy white paper without annoying small balls. Kannetethe shared her secret weapon, a R320 Kambrook stick blender:

"Best pap ever, no small balls, just smooth and easy to eat."

Watch the tutorial below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's easy pap tutorial

Social media users were pleased by the lady's easy pap method and commented:

@Just_mokgadi_suggested:

"Or hear me out, just soak the maize meal in cold water and then pour it into the boiling water. It won't make lumps."

@Kimberly_H93 said:

"Honestly, everything must just be convenient for us now, yoh, our mothers suffered in that makoti era."

@Muskie_Masemola highlighted:

"At the end of the day, he eats pap, full stop!"

@♥️ wrote:

"Girl! Tag me in a tutorial video for non-Zulu girls that love pap and don't know how to make it."

@Wayne_6565:

"I wonder why there hasn't been a pap cooker yet. This method of cooking where you have to wrestle with the pot is ridiculous."

@Tshego_Palesa was excited to try the stick blender:

"You might be on to something here."

@lelomendu shared:

"Modern problems require modern solutions."

@maduna.xx asked:

"How can I thank you?"

SA lady shares pap tutorial with US mom

Briefly News also reported that an African woman went viral on social media, leaving many people amused over her hilarious interaction with her US mother-in-law. The South African hun gave her American in-law a pap tutorial, and the video gained massive traction on TikTok.

Netizens were entertained by the heartwarming moment as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts. Briefly News spoke to a relationship and sex educator, Kelley Nele, who shared tips on how mothers-in-law cultivate their relationship with their daughters-in-law.

