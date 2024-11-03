Woman Builds House Over 5 Years in TikTok Video, SA Inspired
- One woman in a TikTok video left people inspired after showing her long journey to homeownership
- The hardworking lady compiled footage showing the different building stages for her home over some years
- Online users were fascinated and invested in finding out how she was able to make her dream come true
A woman on the socials celebrated becoming a homeowner. The lady shared her experience in a TikTok video that went viral.
People were fascinated after seeing the woman determined to build a home. Netizens were raving about how motivated they were by her.
Woman builds home
In a video, a woman @katlegobird showed people that she was able to build her house over five years. The lady showed each step and shared that she was sitting in her dream home. Watch her building process below:
SA applauds woman
People complimented the woman on her amazing house. Many said that they were inspired to do the same one day.
Life By Nyasha opened up:
"8 months in, and I just finished the foundation level, and I’m tired already 😂. I’m inspired."
mmadee21 said:
"I'm one and a half years in, and you're not coping. We've decided to take it as it comes. Building is expensive."
zandilemakubheka8 wrote:
"Thank you, sis, for sharing your journey 🥰🙏 we are motivated and are looking forward to buying there and being your neighbourhood."
Queen K commented:
"Congratulations to you 🙏. Hubby and I started last year halfway, and we are already stuck. I've been feeling like a failure, but now I’m motivated to continue."
Hikinglifestyle applauded:
"Congratulations 🎊 Sisters. I am going through the same thing right now. It is tough, your house is dope. Well done."
Man builds 1-bedroom home in 6 months and more
Briefly News previously reported that a gentleman beamed with pride as he unveiled his journey of building multiple homes, which inspired South Africans online.
This young man proved that dedication, hard work and perseverance always pay off. The gent took to TikTok to share his journey of building a one-bedroom home that took six months to build.
The gentleman who goes by the TikTok handle @lungelonkalo revealed that while building the one-bedroom, he was unemployed but kept on pushing with the "little" that he had. As the clip continued, he unveiled the second one-bedroom home, which he completed within three months.
