Cassper Nyovest Warns Mzansi to Beware of Haters and Pretenders

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has warned the Mzansi timeline to beware of people who pretend that they care about you

Cassper thinks that sometimes it's people who pretend they are concerned about you who end up plotting your downfall

Mzansi social media users agreed with Cassper and others complimented him on his hustle and never giving up

Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest has warned his followers about haters who pose as concerned citizens, describing them as dangerous people. Cassper has had his fair share of doubters in his more than a decade in the entertainment industry.

"Beware of the haters who disguise themselves as concerned individuals. Dangerous individuals those," said Cassper.

Cassper, the self-proclaimed future billionaire, warned supporters about haters, claiming they may easily pass themselves off as well-intentioned people. These people, according to the star, are a danger to others.

Cassper Nyovest thinks that sometimes it's people who pretend to be in your corner who hurt you. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Mzansi social media users reacted to Cassper's tweet

The tweet had over 8 000 likes and Mzansi reacted. Some agree with Cassper and think that one always has to be extra careful when interacting with others. Deception seems to be a common theme these days. Check out the reactions below:

@BongzaMoscow said:

"Haters will broadcast your failure but whisper success."

@Xolani81322081 commented:

"I for one would like to appreciate your moves, make it seem way too easy while it's hard to open all closed doors out there bro!

@LwaziGB said:

"Those ones are always on the mission to deceive you so you can lose focus."

@NasirOnis commented:

"You'll see them pop you in here just now. Just watch."

Shona Ferguson previously spoke about toxicity in the community

Briefly News previously reported that Shona Ferguson spoke the truth about a topic that hits home for many. Shona Ferguson took to social media to drop some truth bombs that hit hard.

Shona spoke on how black people fail to hold one another accountable for the things they do wrong and that's why there are so many issues going unresolved.

Taking to social media with a powerful clip, Shona expressed how he believes black people have a hard time calling one another out and that's hindering their personal growth as a nation.

"As black people, we never hold each other accountable, it has become so easy for us to blame someone for something. We allow certain things to happen within ourselves and our circles that we shouldn't," he said.

