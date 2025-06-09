A student from the Durban University of Technology shared the difference between her rural home life, where she does traditional chores, and her modern university lifestyle in residence

The video shows her collecting cow dung for floors, cleaning a fowl, gathering firewood, and babysitting before transforming into a fashionable student

South Africans were impressed by her ability to handle both worlds, with many praising her for not hiding her rural background and calling her "wife material"

A DUT student shared a video showing what she does at home and what she doesn't do at her varsity residence. Images: @ma.ziko.de.646530

A university student has touched hearts across South Africa after sharing the dramatic difference between her life at home in a rural village and her modern lifestyle at university residence.

Content creator @ma.ziko.de.646530, who posts regular personal content on her Facebook page, gave followers an honest look at how she switches between two completely different worlds.

The video was shared in the second week of June and quickly sparked widespread discussion about rural versus urban living.

The video starts with the young woman doing traditional rural chores that many city dwellers have never experienced. She's seen collecting cow dung to spread on floors; a common practice in rural areas for keeping homes clean and pest-free. The footage then shows her cleaning a freshly caught fowl and cooking it, followed by gathering firewood in the mountainous landscape where she lives.

The student, who attends Durban University of Technology, also helps with babysitting and other household duties that keep rural families running smoothly. But the video takes a complete turn when she shows her university life. Suddenly, she's all glammed up with makeup, fashionable clothes, and exploring the modern city of Durban.

A young DUT student showed two different parts of her life, at home and residence. Images: @ma.ziko.de.646530

Why rural life builds character

According to Wisemove, rural living offers unique benefits that shape people in ways city life cannot. Rural areas foster close-knit communities where everyone supports each other, and residents develop strong work ethics through daily responsibilities like those shown in the video.

The natural beauty of rural South Africa provides a peaceful environment away from city stress, while the cultural richness passed down through generations teaches valuable life skills. Many rural residents also enjoy affordable housing with larger properties and the opportunity to be self-sufficient through farming activities.

However, rural living does come with challenges, including limited job opportunities, inadequate infrastructure, and restricted access to modern conveniences that university students like this young woman get to experience when they move to cities for education.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

SA impressed by the student's honesty

The video resonated with thousands of viewers who appreciated her authenticity and hard work:

@Main Man asked:

"So at res, you only bathe, that's it?"

@Siyolise Siyo wrote:

"Oh, it's just amazing you are blessed by not hiding your background from the world, knowing where you came from. I believe that God will help you and be by your side all the time, no matter what. Don't give up on your dreams, one day it will be you that is going to change everything."

@Sphiwokuhle Sithole commented:

"This is a wife material 🤍"

@Lêbô Çr added:

"You got a new follower, love you ❤❤😊"

@Junior Mlilo praised:

"It's nice that you really know how to deal with rural area things."

