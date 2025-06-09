The former Orlando Pirates striker posted a photo flaunting his high-end Mercedes-AMG G63 vehicles, known as G-Wagons, parked in front of his Johannesburg mansion

Gabuza’s rise from KwaMashu to top-flight football with Golden Arrows, Orlando Pirates, and SuperSport United highlights his resilience and dedication to the sport

Social media users celebrated Gabuza’s luxury lifestyle, hailing his success as an inspiring symbol of perseverance and achievement both on and off the pitch

South African footballer Thamsanqa Gabuza has sparked a buzz on social media after sharing a striking Instagram photo featuring his two Mercedes-AMG G63 SUVs. Often referred to as G-Wagons, these high-performance luxury vehicles are known for their distinctive design and powerful presence on the road.

In the picture, Gabuza stands proudly behind the gleaming cars parked in a lush yard in what is believed to be Brystanton, Johannesburg, with a stunning modern mansion in the background.

The combined estimated value of the two Mercedes-AMG G63s is believed to exceed R10 million, underscoring Gabuza’s success and status among South African football stars.

A journey from KwaMashu to football stardom

Thamsanqa Gabuza’s football journey is one marked by determination and grit. Hailing from KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal, Gabuza rose through the ranks at Golden Arrows before making a name for himself at Orlando Pirates, one of South Africa’s biggest clubs.

Renowned for his physicality and relentless drive on the pitch, he became a fan favourite during his time at Pirates. Later, Gabuza continued to impress at SuperSport United, maintaining a steady presence in the DStv Premiership. His story is one of perseverance, overcoming challenges to carve out a respected career in South African football.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans praise Gabuza’s lavish display

The Instagram post drew waves of admiration from followers, who celebrated Gabuza’s luxury lifestyle and the bold statement his cars make.

@Mboks:

Izinja madoda!

@Dean:

My favourite!

@Kamo_Lux:

Yoh, Gabuza is living the dream! House, cars… soft life 101!

@MrTK_Motors:

R10 million in just wheels. Salute, king!

The Mercedes-AMG G63 models are famed for their blend of rugged off-road capability and high-end luxury, making them the perfect choice for a football star who has enjoyed the spoils of a successful career.

Legacy on and off the pitch

Now in his late 30s, Thamsanqa Gabuza remains a respected figure in South African football. Whether he chooses to continue in football through coaching or media, his recent display confirms he’s enjoying the fruits of his hard work , and doing so in unmistakable style.

Simphiwe Tshabalala’s luxurious Johannesburg home features glass walls

Briefly News previously reported that former Bafana Bafana star Simphiwe Tshabalala owns a luxurious double-storey home in an upscale Johannesburg suburb, complete with glass walls, high ceilings, a swimming pool, and a trampoline.

The stylish residence blends modern elegance with homely comfort, reflecting Tshabalala’s understated approach to fame. While he remains largely private, occasional social media glimpses reveal a life of quiet sophistication.

Source: Briefly News