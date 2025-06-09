Popular Amapiano hitmaker Daliwonga was spotted passionately vibing to Shebeshxt's hit song

A video shared by entertainment blog Kreative Korner showcases Daliwonga mimicking Shebeshxt's cadence and mannerisms

Netizens' reactions were a mixture of praise, humour and surprise, with some giving Daliwonga a new moniker

Daliwonga was spotted singing Shebeshxt’s smash hit at groove. Image: Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty, official.shebeshxt/Instagram

There’s no doubt that Shebeshxt is loved despite his numerous controversies. A video of a fellow musician passionately singing his lyrics during a night out just took his star power to another level.

Daliwonga sings Shebeshxt's song word for word

Shebeshxt has earned a reputation for being in the news for controversial reasons, other than his music. The musician, born Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, recently hogged headlines for the right reasons after a clip of a musician lip-syncing one of his hit songs was shared on social media.

On Monday, 9 June 2025, Amapiano and entertainment news blogger Kreative Korner shared a video of Daliwonga singing along to a Lekompo song by Shebeshxt during a night out. The post was captioned:

“Vocal super talent @daliwonga_sa is spotted vibing to Lekompo music, even singing word to word😅👏🏾👏🏾🔥🔥”

The video shared by Kreative Korner on its Instagram account showcases Daliwonga singing the lyrics to Shebeshxt’s smash hit Ambulance, word for word. The Abo Mvelo singer even went a step further and got Shebeshxt’s cadence and mannerisms on point as he sang along to the hit song.

Watch the video here.

Netizens react to video of Daliwonga singing Shebeshxt's song

The video of Daliwonga singing along to Shebeshxt’s hit Ambulance left fans and entertainment industry peers such as Eva Modika in stitches. Several netizens praised Daliwonga for knowing music outside of his genre. Others jokingly gave Daliwonga a new moniker for his troubles, while others focused on his appearance.

Here are some of the reactions:

_bridgettemakhela_ suggested:

“If you're South African, you should know various music genres and languages 🤞🏽😂”

kenneth_mahlangu gushed:

“He's a proper musician. 😂😂🔥🔥”

cage_e1632_ joked:

“Dali Shxta mfana.”

silver_caramel said:

“The ending 😂😂😂😂”

thobiile_d observed:

“He’s gaining weight 🤔”

Daliwonga sang Shebeshxt's song at groove word for word. Image: official.shebeshxt/Instagram, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

