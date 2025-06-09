Controversial rapper Shebeshxt is making headlines after netizens trolled him over a comically bad Nike-inspired product

Netizens mocked the product and warned that Shebeshxt should be kept far away from it

As the post gained traction, some users brought Shebeshxt’s troubled past into the picture.

Controversial rapper Shebeshxt is trending after netizens took to social media to troll him after a hilarious product made the rounds on X.

Shebeshxt was performing at a booked gig. Images: lethabo67

Source: Twitter

Thanks to his huge social media following, Shebeshxt often trends whenever he posts or gets posted.

SA trolls Shebeshxt over hilarious Nike-inspired product

The star saw himself being dragged online after a DIY knife was shared online.

Taking it to X, formerly Twitter @Tayo_555, reposted a Rouge Fashion post and poked fun at Shebeshxt.

His playful caption, "don’t let Shebeshxt see this," seemingly got the attention of netizens.

The post has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online.

While others made it known that the star should not see or have access to the product, others quickly brought his ugly past into the picture.

@thekelo_Teekay commented:

"He must not see it as a shame, cause wow Otlo re nike."

@koki_koklah noted:

"Discharge of a firearm"

@BaeJay_SA commented:

"You just showed it to him, plus you're giving him ideas."

@Akirfa_ commented:

"Don’t suggest it to him."

Since his thrust into the lime, he has been winning big.

He has managed to drop a string of hits and has the opportunity to collaborate with some of the industry's biggest acts, including DJ Maphorisa.

Shebeshxt has also managed to headline several shows but has had his fair share of bad headlines with his 'bad boy' behaviour.

Inside Shebeshxt’s troubled past

He has been dragged to court for several violent charges, including discharging a firearm while in public.

Shebeshxt, who has a track record of physical violence, made headlines earlier this year when he bumped into one of his fans while at a booked event.

Instead of brushing off the incident, Shebeshxt assaulted the fan with some slaps.

A few months ago, he topped trends after he flashed a knife at a patron while in the club.

The incident, which was captured on camera, left many convinced that the star should be arrested for his reckless behaviour.

Little is known about what caused the incident, leaving many concerned.

This year, Shebeshxt also pulled a shocker when he allegedly discharged his firearm in public.

Rumour mill has it that he discharged the firearm in a bid to disperse fans who were nagging him.

Making headlines for the wrong reasons

In 2023, he was dragged to the courts over gunpointing charges. However, the court later dropped the charges against the controversial rapper.

The star seems stuck in his past despite vowing to make a change after his big break. Before his thrust into the limelight, the star was involved in crime.

Fans come for Shebeshxt

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported fans blasted Shebeshxt online after his recent driving incident.

The star, known for reckless driving, left SA concerned when he seemingly pulled another ‘bad stunt’ that went viral.

Fans quickly called him out after the incident, while others noted that the police should address these incidents, which always make him trend.

