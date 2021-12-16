A local guy is proud of his gift after buying himself brand new shoes that forced him to fork out R2 000

The young lad has also shared the box that contained his Carvelas and it reveals the price but the comments will have you busting

Some peeps feel the shoes are not brand new while some say they are costly but will make him look cheap

A local guy blessed himself with a brand new pair of shoes and headed to social media to gush about them. The Twitter account holder urged his followers to congratulate him for blessing himself.

The guy posted a box of the shoes, Carvela brand, and says he is happy because he invested in a brand new pair he always loved. The guy has also shared a box that reveals the price of the shoes.

The Italian-made shoe forced the chap to part ways with R2 000 and there are funny reactions from local guys. Briefly News selects a few of those while @KingDon_ZA said:

“Congratulate me, guys, I bought expensive shoes.”

A local man is causing a massive stir on social media after buying shoes for R2k. Image: @KingDon_Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Bulumko_Jacky said:

“Why is this shoe expensive?”

@ReatlegileRatle said:

“It's Italian style.”

@Bee_Mags said:

“Are you sure they are brand new? Like new, never worn before? I'm not fighting.”

@Mphomakhalem8 said:

“The only expensive shoes that make you look cheap.”

@Slace_22023 said:

“What about Big Zulu and other artist who wear them do they look cheap.”

@Tumi_West said:

“Faka elastoplast ko pele before we can congratulations you.”

@KasamThabani said:

“I'm not happy ka bedding but congrats.”

@RealkingSmash said:

“Lol congratulations in order, buy bedding too.”

@Obakeng_Mol said:

“This is current price? Last time I bought that was 2012 @ R1 495.”

