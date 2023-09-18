A woman on TikTok reviewed a hair purchase from Dragon City, saying it was poor quality and shed over time

She compared it to a more expensive hair purchase from another supplier, which she was much more impressed with

Other social media users agreed that Dragon City hair was not of great quality, and some asked for the name of the more expensive supplier

A woman who doesn't like to compromise on good quality human hair took to social media to review some bundles she purchased from a shop at Dragon City.

A woman made a video about her disappointment with a recent hair purchase from Dragon City. Image: @namolinah/TikTok

Woman unimpressed with Dragon City hair purchase

In the video posted on TikTok, @namolinah shows screenshots of her making the order from the hair retailer, which cost her R1 900.

Namolinah shows how the hair looked before dying it jet black and installing it as a weave (sew-in).

She goes on to review the hair, criticising the poor quality of it, mentioning that the hair was stiff and shed over time.

Namolinah then compared the hair from Dragon City to another batch of hair she ordered from another supplier for R6 000 and was far more impressed with the pricer weave.

"You guys have asked me to review Dragon City hair and the opportunity finally came. I urgently needed some bundles for a weave and I completely regret it.

"Unfortunately, I didn't have time to import until later on. I personally believe in getting quality human hair and if you can't afford the long lengths, start with something short, like a bob," Namolinah wrote on her TikTok post.

Watch the video below:

South Africans react to hair review video

Several netizens agreed that the hair purchased from Dragon City was not of great quality.

Others were amazed by how stunning the R6 000 weave was and inquired about it.

Ato_Stemmer said:

"Dragon City hair eba steel wool at the back yooh, I once took it off at club because hai I couldn't."

Rudzi replied:

"I wish you would open 'an everything' beauty store we are tired."

Sne Mthembu commented:

"I need that hair supplier."

Ntombi M responded:

"Lol finally someone said it."

Phatudi Dibete replied:

"Finally, someone said it. Dragon City hair ase yona shame."

Thusi Mphahlele

Sheesh! That second hair flows. But 6tao."

Nikeziwe Nokoyo replied:

"Girl maths sana that 6k goes to R10 a day. Cost per wear will always win for me."

