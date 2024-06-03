It is snowing in Lesotho at the Afriski Mountain Resort, which has turned into a winter wonderland

The place was completely surrounded by snow, which began at 5 PM and continued for hours

The resort has also announced its official dates of opening and shared what peeps should look forward too

Lesotho's Afriski Mountain Resort welcomed its first major snowfall of the winter season.

Snow falls in Lesotho’s Afriski Mountain Resort. Image: Supplied.

The first real snow in Lesotho turns Afriski into a winter wonderland

The resort reported that the snow began on the 2nd of June 2024 at 5 PM; the snow started to fall and continued for a few hours, covering the surrounding area with about ten centimetres of new, powdery snow.

Theo Ferreira, Afriski's Managing Director, said the following in a media release seen by Briefly News.

"We are very excited about the early snow and to welcome our guests and loyal snow enthusiasts back to Afriski this winter. "This snowfall marks the beginning of what we anticipate to be a fantastic season."

Stay alert to the weather

Before travelling to Afriski, tourists are urged to be informed about road conditions as the resort prepares for the winter season. The area's roads are currently off-limits to 2x4 vehicles. For the most recent travel updates and circumstances, the resort encourages individuals to visit their website and social media accounts.

The ski season in Afriski has begun and will last through the end of August.

"We can't wait to see our visitors take advantage of the winter events we have scheduled and hit the slopes."

