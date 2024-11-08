“He Looked Terrified”: SA Woman Dares American Husband to Taste Mopane Worms in Funny Video
- Popular TikTok couple Dalton and Sako brought the laughs with their latest video featuring a mopane worm challenge
- Sako from South Africa encouraged her American husband Dalton to try the local delicacy for the first time
- The video, which received 308,000 views, had viewers buzzing with reactions to Dalton’s hilarious response
Dalton and Sako are back with another side-splitting TikTok video, and it's a must-watch!
Mopane worms taste test
In their latest adventure, Sako introduced her American husband Dalton to the South African delicacy mopane worms, and his reaction is priceless.
Dalton's funny reaction
You can see Dalton looking a bit hesitant as Sako encourages him to take a bite in the clip on their TikTok account @dalton.aint.worried. When he finally put the worm in his mouth, his expression said it all!
He tried to muster a smile, but it was clear that the treat wasn't to his taste buds’ liking.
Watch the video below:
Hundreds of people flocked to the comments section. They shared their thoughts on mopane worms and Dalton’s comedic reaction.
See some comments below:
@GreatandGrateful mentioned:
"Don't worry Dalton, I'm South African and don't like them either. 😂😂"
@BigR wrote:
"Nah it's not a South African delicacy it's a Limpopians delicacy. 😅😂"
MollieDollie posted:
"That man loves you too much. Lol!"
@Rraine shared:
"I am South African and I tried once and failed. 😂"
@KhulekaniMBrian highlighted:
"People are eating prawns, yet they say mopane worms are not for them. 😢😢😢😂"
@GenXaMerAZN mentioned:
"Kudos for at least trying it Dalton. I’ll try new foods at least once. If I don’t like it, never again. 🤣🤣🤣"
@RidovhonaPatronelMuleya stated:
"He looked terrified. 😂😂😂"
@leilani added:
"Not cooking them first is diabolical. 😭"
Woman gets her American man to speak Tsonga
Similarly, Briefly News reported that an African babe who is with an American man gave in to her followers' requests and got her bae to try and speak Tsonga.
The man was humbled very quickly! Native African languages can be really hard for other nationalities to speak as the pronunciation of words can be tricky.
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za