Popular TikTok couple Dalton and Sako brought the laughs with their latest video featuring a mopane worm challenge

Sako from South Africa encouraged her American husband Dalton to try the local delicacy for the first time

The video, which received 308,000 views, had viewers buzzing with reactions to Dalton’s hilarious response

A TikTok couple shared a video of their mopane worms challenge. Image: @dalton.aint.worried

Source: TikTok

Dalton and Sako are back with another side-splitting TikTok video, and it's a must-watch!

Mopane worms taste test

In their latest adventure, Sako introduced her American husband Dalton to the South African delicacy mopane worms, and his reaction is priceless.

Dalton's funny reaction

You can see Dalton looking a bit hesitant as Sako encourages him to take a bite in the clip on their TikTok account @dalton.aint.worried. When he finally put the worm in his mouth, his expression said it all!

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He tried to muster a smile, but it was clear that the treat wasn't to his taste buds’ liking.

Watch the video below:

Hundreds of people flocked to the comments section. They shared their thoughts on mopane worms and Dalton’s comedic reaction.

See some comments below:

@GreatandGrateful mentioned:

"Don't worry Dalton, I'm South African and don't like them either. 😂😂"

@BigR wrote:

"Nah it's not a South African delicacy it's a Limpopians delicacy. 😅😂"

MollieDollie posted:

"That man loves you too much. Lol!"

@Rraine shared:

"I am South African and I tried once and failed. 😂"

@KhulekaniMBrian highlighted:

"People are eating prawns, yet they say mopane worms are not for them. 😢😢😢😂"

@GenXaMerAZN mentioned:

"Kudos for at least trying it Dalton. I’ll try new foods at least once. If I don’t like it, never again. 🤣🤣🤣"

@RidovhonaPatronelMuleya stated:

"He looked terrified. 😂😂😂"

@leilani added:

"Not cooking them first is diabolical. 😭"

Woman gets her American man to speak Tsonga

Similarly, Briefly News reported that an African babe who is with an American man gave in to her followers' requests and got her bae to try and speak Tsonga.

The man was humbled very quickly! Native African languages can be really hard for other nationalities to speak as the pronunciation of words can be tricky.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News