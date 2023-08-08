This woman got her American man to try and speak her native language Tsonga and shared the moment on TikTok

TikTok user @dalton.aint.worried had her man speak Tsonga, and he stumbled on almost every word

People had a good laugh at the man's attempt and how he went in strong and came out humbled, lol

An African babe who is with an American man gave in to her followers' requests and got her bae to try and speak Tsonga. The man was humbled very quickly!

Source: TikTok

Native African languages can be really hard for other nationalities to speak as the pronunciation of words can be tricky.

American man tries to speak Tsonga in TikTok video

TikTok user @dalton.aint.worried shared a video in which she got her American man to try out her native language, Tsonga. This was a request from her followers.

Initially, the man went in confident, but he was quickly humbled, lol. Take a look:

TikTok users laugh hard at the man's failed attempt

People were broken by the man's hilarious attempt to speak Tsonga. He battled to pronounce the words, and it had people in stitches.

Read some of the funny comments:

Petronella joked:

“it's giving Google translate audio”

Zohramakeda hyped:

“Sako is sooo beautiful! Even more beautiful when she speaks Xitsonga.”

Mabophelo Moreteng M shared:

“He sounds like he is speaking that language they speak in American movies when they say they are speaking African.”

@TrevorBraceThobela laughed:

“Dude said I already know Tsonga, and went ahead and struggle to say a sentence that insult him”

jeffbarrett498 loved it:

“I busted out laughing. that was an absolutely hilarious ending. Ah hahaha.”

Source: Briefly News