“First Sentence Is Very Deep”: Woman Shows Husband’s WhatsApp Text Asking for 2nd Wife
- A divorced woman shared her bold WhatsApp message from her then-husband requesting a second wife
- She displayed the screenshot on TikTok and got South Africans buzzing in the comments section
- Viewers praised her for leaving the marriage, choosing herself and living her best life after the split
A divorced woman took to TikTok to share a shocking throwback WhatsApp message from her ex-husband.
Husband's plan for polygamy revealed
The audacious guy had plans for polygamy and said having a second wife would benefit their marriage.
"I want someone I can come home to, who can cook and engage in conversation. I believe having a second wife will bring joy and fulfilment to our household."
SA woman glows up after divorce
The TikTok clip also showed her remarkable glow-up since their split. The woman included snippets of her journey, from tearful moments captured on camera to travelling and a newfound sense of peace.
Financial reason for ending marriage
In just one day, the footage clocked over 434,000 views, leaving Mzansi people stunned and impressed. The independent woman also shed light on the divorce in the comments.
"I divorced him and he is now struggling to get a wife, probably can’t even take a girl on lunch. He wanted me in the picture so I could fund him. 😏"
See the post below:
See some reactions below:
@MaMkhabela stated:
"I believe l need a crying session with you. 😏🥺"
@Sesi.NPA asked:
"And here I am celebrating, I can't wait to be his second wife but now the first wife wants to divorce him. Why do you guys do this? What’s so difficult about accepting a second wife?"
@LhomweKing shared:
"My situation right now, my husband wants a second wife. It makes me sad whenever I think about it."
@hlamie posted:
"Why didn’t he say this before marriage bathong yoh?'
@Simmy asked:
"The first sentence is very deep, what does he mean by that?"
@kgabo21 commented:
"I hope God gives you the courage to walk away because if it's that painful then it's his way of saying choose yourself. 💔😭"
@MpatiWaPhokengSef mentioned:
"The real mbokoto, the one who won and got away. It may not feel like that at the moment."
@MmapasekaSathekge added:
"I'm so sorry mama! He'll look back and realise he fumbled so hard and it'll be too late. Choose yourself! 🥹♥️"
Felix Hlope's isthembu dreams crushed
In another article, Briefly News reported that just a few days after Felix Hlope and his wife, Tracy Hlope, said their I do's, his "would have been second wife", Ayanda Bhengu, exposed their toxic relationship.
On her Instagram stories, Ayanda sent a message to Felix asking him to leave her alone. She alluded to Felix's marriage with Tracy being toxic.
