Former Springbok lock Victor Matfield weighed in on speculation surrounding Siya Kolisi's future in the national squad

Matfield addressed the emergence of Paul de Villiers during the Nations Championship and what it means for Kolisi's position

The rugby legend compared Kolisi to some of the greatest captains in the Rugby World Cup history to make his case

Former Springbok lock Victor Matfield has come out in defence of Siya Kolisi, insisting the captain continues to be a central figure in Rassie Erasmus' plans despite growing speculation about his long-term future in the squad.

Speaking on the Rugby Rivals podcast, Matfield addressed questions surrounding Kolisi's place in the team following the emergence of Paul de Villiers during the recent Nations Championship. While acknowledging that competition across the squad is intense, Matfield was firm in his view that Kolisi's contribution goes beyond statistics.

Matfield on Rassie's no-guarantee policy

Matfield was clear that no Springbok is shielded from selection pressure under Erasmus, including established names. "The thing with Rassie is that everyone is under pressure," he said. "If you don't perform, you won't play the next week. Doesn't matter who you are."

He added that the standard set by Erasmus has pushed senior players to maintain consistently high levels of performance, contrasting it with an earlier era when the stakes felt lower from week to week. "With Rassie, if you don't perform on the Saturday, you might not play again," Matfield said.

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Kolisi and Etzebeth both expected at 2027 World Cup

Despite the competitive environment, Matfield expects both Kolisi and veteran lock Eben Etzebeth to be part of the squad heading into the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

"We're one year away; they mean a lot to the team. When Eben is in form, he is in a class of his own. Siya is just keeping that team together," he said.

Matfield drew parallels between Kolisi and some of the sport's most celebrated captains, pointing to the immeasurable value a leader can bring to a group of players.

"There was Sean Fitzpatrick, Francois Pienaar and John Smit. A lot of them came under pressure — are they the best players in the team? But sometimes one man can make 15 guys play better," he said.

He concluded: "I think Siya is still very important for our squad."

Source: Briefly News