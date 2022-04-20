Trevor Noah was slammed for ignoring the KwaZulu-Natal flood victims when he asked people to donate money for the Ukrainian refugees

South Africans told the Mzansi-born comedian that instead of focusing on world crisis he should also try to get donations for the people affected by the recent deadly floods in Mzansi

Some social media users even suggested that donations should be deposited into the Gift of the Givers bank account because they don't trust the ANC-led government

Trevor Noah has been criticised by some Mzansi people after he asked for donations for the people of Ukraine who are victims of the ongoing war in their country.

Thousands of families have been left homeless and many lost their loved ones after the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal and some South Africans believe the world-renowned Mzansi comedian should be assisting them instead of Ukrainians.

During a recent episode of his The Daily Show, Trevor Noah encouraged world citizens to open their wallets for the Ukrainian refugees and this did not go down well with some local people.

According to The South African, a local Twitter user with the handle @pohmthokoh asked the TV host:

"@Trevornoah how about we help people who are affected by #KZNFloods too? Not a bad idea is it?"

Some other locals suggested that the money should be donated to the Gift of the Givers because they don't trust the ANC-led government.

@Zimerian commented:

"The ANC Looters will steal the donations."

@RuthThobejane suggested:

"It should be deposited into the 'Gift of the Givers account'. They've shown that they care about the people."

Ayanda Ncwane offers assistance to KZN flood victims

In related news, Briefly News reported that Ayanda Ncwane is offering much-needed assistance to KwaZulu-Natal flood victims. the media personality went back home to rural Ndwendwe to visit the families who were affected by the recent heavy rain.

The former Real Housewives of Durban star donated some food, blankets and money to the families who cannot afford to bury their loved-ones. She crossed rivers and walked on mud in order to get to some of the victims.

Ayanda took to Instagram and posted snaps and videos of herself with her team when they got their hands dirty a few day back. She expressed that most of the families she visited are now homeless and stranded.

