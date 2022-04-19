American based South African actress Charlize Theron has called upon those who can to assist the victims of the KZN Floods

The Atomic Blonde star took to her Instagram page to alert her global followers of the crisis currently going on in South Africa

She also urged those who can to give any financial aid they can give to assist those affected by the floods

Charlize Theron has used her global platform to rally support for the victims of the KZN floods. On Tuesday, the South African born star took to her Instagram page to urge those who can to donate to the victims.

Charlize Theron has urged her global support base to assist those affected by the KZN floods. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The award-winning actress also revealed that she is playing her part in assisting through a relief fund set up via her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.

TimesLive reports that The Old Guard star described the floods as devastating. She wrote:

“My home of SA is going through an extraordinarily difficult time, and while I know much of the world is in pain right now and a lot is being asked of us as global citizens, I'm hoping you'll find it in your heart to help.

“Last week, the most devastating floods on record struck the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province, killing almost 450 people and displacing thousands. For my organisation @ctaop, we see our most critical role as supporting our partners in whatever challenges they face — and right now, organisations in KZN are reeling, trying to support their communities however they can, as affected families desperately need food, water, and shelter.”

According to EWN, Theron's fundraiser raised more than R90 000 in less than eight hours. She also assured those who are donating that the funds will assist KZN flood victims. She added:

"All money raised through this fundraiser will be sent to CTAOP's Partners in the KZN region in support of flood relief efforts."

