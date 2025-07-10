South African radio and reality TV star Lethabo "LeJoy" Mathatho launched a lavish aesthetic clinic in Midrand, Gauteng

She shared the news in an Instagram video where she shared how the clinic started as a dream and became a reality

The clinic offers non-invasive treatments for weight loss, body sculpting, skin restoration among many others

Lethabo “LeJoy” Mathatho launched her aesthetic clinic in Midrand. Image: lethabolejoy

Source: Instagram

Halala! South African reality TV star and radio host Lethabo “LeJoy” Mathatho just opened an aesthetic clinic in Midrand. The award-winning reality TV star, who is about getting that bag, shared her latest business venture with her followers on Instagram.

Lethabo Mathatho is on a rebound after losing her movable assets due to the financial woes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ultimate Girls Trip SA star gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into her newly launched aesthetic clinic.

Lethabo Mathatho launches aesthetic clinic

Taking to her verified Instagram account on Monday, 7 July 2025, Lethabo Mathatho shared a short video introducing her new business venture, Eliora Aesthetic Clinic. The video was captioned:

“Boss mode! CEO activated. @eliora_aesthetic_clinic”

In the video, Lethabo shared a motivational and faith-based message of how her new aesthetic clinic became a reality. The star, who bought a R4 million three-storey mansion in 2023, likened a dream to a seed planted by God and how it's one’s responsibility to nurture it through faith, effort and patience.

“So, there’s something special about God. When he puts a dream inside of you, it’s like He takes a seed and he puts it underground so nobody can see what’s going on. No one has an idea of what’s going on, so it's up to you and Him. So, your job at that time is to water this plant so that it can come to life,” she said.

Mathatho suggested that the road wasn’t easy, but she stayed committed, working towards her dream until it became a reality.

“The waiting period might not be easy, honey. Trust and believe that you gotta have faith and work at it, and that’s exactly what I did. Today I have the testimony, honey. This is exactly what happened, the dream coming to life,” Lethabo Mathatho said.

Watch the video below:

Lethabo “LeJoy” Mathatho opened an aesthetic clinic in Midrand. Image: lethabolejoy

Source: Instagram

Where is the clinic located, and what services does it provide?

According to the Eliora Aesthetic Clinic Instagram page, they are located at 72 Alsation Street, Glen Austin AH, Midrand, Gauteng 1684. The clinic specialises in non-invasive technology to enhance, restore and modify skin, body and lose weight.

One of the methods it uses for weight loss is fat-dissolving injections, which are also referred to as lipolytic or fat-melting injections. This is a non-surgical treatment used to reduce localised fat deposits. It is used in cases where one has a double chin, love handles or lower belly bulges.

Lethabo Mathabo dragged for selling wellness tea post-surgery

This isn't Lethabo "LeJoy" Mathabo's first foray into the wellness and beauty industry.

Briefly News reported that Lethabo Mathabo was roasted for selling a wellness tea, LeJoy Tea.

Established in 2023, LeJoy Tea comes in three types: an immune booster, a relaxation tea, and a mommy detox.

Controversial ossipmonger, Musa Khawula, shamed LeJoy for selling the tea after getting cosmetic surgery, suggesting that the star was attempting to deceive her followers on how she got her snatched body.

Source: Briefly News