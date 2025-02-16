Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Tebogo Langerman has opened up about his salary and exit from the PSL giants

Langerman played seven seasons at Sundowns, where he won several major titles, including the PSL and CAF Champions League

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Langerman was fondly remembered for his time at Sundowns and should have earned more

Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Tebogo Langerman has revealed his salary during his time at the PSL giants and what led to his 2021 exit.

The defender, who is currently at lower division side Sunrise FC, played seven seasons at Sundowns where he won major titles such as the PSL and CAF Champions League.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Tebogo Langerman had an issue with ex-coach Pitso Mosimane. Image: Matthew Ashton/AMA and Khaled Desouki/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Langerman said he earned R75 000 at Sundowns, but his relationship with former coach Pitso Mosimane soured when a new arrival, Mzikayise Mashaba, earned more than him.

Tebogo Langerman speaks about his Mamelodi Sundowns exit in 2021

Langerman speaks about his salary in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Langerman said his time at one of Mzansi’s richest clubs ended after the arrival of Mashaba.

Langerman said:

“I found out that Mashaba was getting paid more than me. I was getting R75 000, and Mashaba was getting R90 000 coming from Free State Stars. And when Muzi arrived at Sundowns, he came knowing my salary already. So when Muzi came, he already knew that he was going to replace me, and that’s one of the things that made me and Pitso not get along.”

Sundowns confirmed their Nedbank Cup victory on Twitter (X):

Sundowns continue to push for silverware

Following his exit from Sundowns, Langerman had a short stint at Moroka Swallows but has not won a single trophy away from Masandawana.

The defending PSL champions could win multiple titles this season after topping the PSL table and advancing into the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.

Sundowns are currently nine points clear atop the PSL log but recently suffered their second loss of the league campaign after a 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Tebogo Langerman spent seven seasons at the PSL giants. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Fans remember Langerman

Fans praised Langerman on social media, saying they have fond memories of Langerman at Sundowns and felt the player deserved a higher salary.

Zorrho Magoveni says Langerman’s salary was too low:

“R75 000 but we are told Sundowns pays a lot of money.”

Sva Nkovu is a fan:

“You served us with distinction Langer. #Thank_you.”

Vilakazi Muzi Patrick admires the player:

“This was one of the good players at Downs.”

Prince Genaro Charles says Langerman has a good life:

“His story is so nice, he bought a house worth R3 million.”

Lindelani Manana gave their insight:

“Sundowns has set salary brackets. They pay a lot on performance-based bonuses. That’s where players make lots of money not on monthly salaries.”

Fans mourn the tragic death of former Mamelodi Sundowns star

As reported by Briefly News, former Mamelodi Sundowns star Siybanoga Zulu has tragically passed away after being involved in a car accident.

Zulu, 31, was travelling after representing lower division side Phezulu FC when he and teammate Nhlanhla Masina were involved in the fatal accident.

Source: Briefly News