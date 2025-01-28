South African coach Pitso Mosimane has left Iranian club Esteghlal FC after they reportedly failed to pay his salary for nine months

According to reports, Mosiamane has not been paid for nine months and set the club a deadline to be paid by Tuesday, 28 January 2025, which they failed to meet

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Pitso needs to come back to South Africa, while others questioned why the coach has constant battles over unpaid salaries

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has left Iranian side Esteghlal FC after the club reportedly failed to pay his salary for the last nine months.

The South African coach has reportedly told the club to pay him by Tuesday, 28 January 2025, or face losing him as their head tactician.

Ptiso Mosimane could leave Iranian side Esteghlal FC after not being paid for nine months. Image: therealpitsomosimane.

Source: Instagram

Mosimane’s issues over unpaid salaries first emerged during the festive break when he reportedly claimed the club failed to pay his salaries and he threatened legal action.

Pitso Mosimane has left Esteghlal FC

Mosimane has left the Iranian Pro League, according to the tweet below:

According to a KickOff, Mosimane's agent and wife Moira Tlhagale confirmed the coaches exit from the club with immediate effect.

Thlagale said:

"The deadline has not been met, and the coach has now decided to terminate his contract with the club."

This is the second time, Mosimane has been involved in a case of unpaid salaries after he won a multi-million rand court case at former club Al-Ahli Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Mosimane issues an ultimatum to Esteghlal, according to the tweet below:

Mosimane endures indifferent results at Esteghlal

Since taking over at the Iranian club, Mosimane has endured indifferent results at the club after several draws left the side 11th on the log, four points above the relegation zone.

Mosimane has also struggled to bring new players to the squad, including Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau who recently joined Qatar SC.

After leaving Esteghlal, the South African coach could return to South Africa after being linked with several PSL clubs before moving to Iran.

South African coach Pitso Mosimane has guided Esteghlal to 11th on the Iran Pro League. Image: therealpitsomosimane.

Source: Instagram

Fans question Mosimane

Local football fans reacted on social media to question why Mosimane has constant issues over salaries, while some said the coach should consider returning to Sundowns.

Qunta Dinwa made a suggestion:

“He must come back and be Sir Cardoso’s assistant.”

Kemisetso Boikanyo Oratile Ledwaba has a wish:

“I wish everything could be ironed out between him and Sundowns so he can go back to Chloorkop. Just a wish.”

Phineas Masipa has questions:

“How did he tolerate it till it reached nine months? Even a car instalment once you jump payment the first month and the second month is enough to terminate a mutual agreement contract. Pitso is a scam and soon FIFA won't entertain his cases anymore because every team he coaches is treated as a volunteer. He works for food.”

Tshepo Ramokoatsi said Pitso must be smarter:

“His next move should be football motivated, this thing of him going to obscure leagues chasing money then not getting the said money doesn't work.”

Sinovuyo Kili has doubts about Pitso:

“Only if he can bring Jomo Cosmos back to the top-flight league that's when I will believe that he's the best coach; until then I’m sorry.”

International striker criticises Pitso Mosimane

As reported by Briefly News, Egyptian international striker Mahmoud Kahraba criticised South African coach Pitso Mosimane for not giving him a fair chance.

Kahraba played under Mosimane at Al-Ahly and despite finding the back of the net on a regular basis, he found playing time rare under the South African coach.

