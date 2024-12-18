Decorated South African coach Pitso Mosimane headlines a list of South African coaches who use their tactical knowledge in overseas leagues

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy hopes to join the list shortly as he continues to look for a new job after leaving Manchester United

Briefly News examined the South African coaches currently in charge of foreign clubs and how they have fared since leaving Mzansi

Not only are a host of local players currently playing abroad, but a few Mzansi coaches are also plying their trade overseas.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane tops the list of local coaches currently in charge of foreign clubs since he left Mzansi in 2020.

South African coaches Pitso Mosimane, Rhulani Mokwena and Fadlu Davids have all left Mzansi for overseas clubs. Image: Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images, coach rulani and davidsfadlu/Instagram.

Pitso Mosimane tops the list of South African coaches in charge of foreign clubs

Briefly News examined the foreign-based Mzansi coaches, excluding Bafana legend Benni McCarthy who left his post as Manchester United’s forward’s coach at the end of last season.

Pitso Mosimane

Five-time PSL champion Mosimane left Mzansi in 2020 and has since coached sides in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Mosimane had success in Egypt and Saudi Arabia before suffering relegation at Saudi club Abha FC and is currently enjoying an unbeaten streak at Iranian side Esteghlal Khuzestan FC.

Rhulani Mokwena

Despite winning three consecutive PSL titles at Sundowns, Mokwena was fired by Masandawana at the end of last season and has since joined Wydad Athletic in Morocco.

After 13 league matches, Mokwena’s side sits third on the log, five points behind log leaders RSB Berkane.

Fadlu Davids

Cape Town-born Davids joined Tanzanian side Simba SC in July 2024 after a successful stint as the assistant coach of Raja Casablanca.

The former striker has impressed fans and players in Tanzania with his tactical acumen and is two points off the top of the Tanzanian log with three games in hand.

Morena Ramoreboli

Ramoreboli, twice a caretaker coach for Bafana Bafana, left Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy through mutual consent on Tuesday, 17 December 2024.

What the future holds for the two-time Botswana league-winning coach who also guided Bafana to COSAFA Cup success in 2021 remains to be seen.

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy aims big

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy is aiming high after leaving his post as Manchester United forward’s coach at the end of last season.

Bafana’s all-time top scorer reportedly had interviews with three MLS clubs, while he has experience coaching in the PSL with Cape Town City and AmaZulu FC.

