South African coach Pitso Mosimane has been criticised by a former assistant coach at Iranian side Esteghlal FC

Mosimane’s former assistant Sohrab Bakhtia said the Mzansi tactician took an extra eight-day break in December 2024, which harmed the club

Local football fans reacted on social media to back Mosimane, while others said the coach made a mistake when he joined Esteghlal

Former Esteghlal FC coach Pitso Mosimane has been criticised by an assistant who said the South African contributed to their growing injury list.

The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach left Esteghlal after salary disputes after only six months in Iran yet former assistant Sohrab Bakhtia has pointed fingers at Mosimane.

After leaving Iranian side Esteghlal FC, South African coach Pitso Mosimane has been criticised by a former colleague.

Bakhtia said Mosimane, took an extra long break in December 2024, which caused major concerns at the club before his sudden departure.

Pitso Mosimane is blamed for Esteghlal’s injury problems

Bakhtia blames Mosimane in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Bakhtia said Mosimane contributed towards his departure at Esteghlal in addition to the legal issues the South African faced in Iran.

Bakhtia said:

“Let’s remember that there is a reason for all these injured players. Unfortunately, we lost half of the season with the previous coaching staff. I stopped myself because Mosimane was there for three or four months and we lived together, but for eight days in the half-season when other teams worked, we rested. I’m with a team that has not trained and its players get injured under the slightest pressure. This is the problem I’ve had during this time.”

Mosimane explains his decision to leave Esteghlal in the tweet below:

Mosimane said he had no choice but to leave Esteghlal

During his time at Esteghlal, Mosimane oversaw 15 matches where he won three and drew eight, while he led the side to a six-match unbeaten streak.

The South African coach also brought in former PSL striker Masoud Juma and attempted to sign Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau who has since joined Qatar SC.

Following his departure, Mosimane said he was forced to leave Esteghlal after he failed to receive his salary for several months.

South African coach Pitso Mosimane won three and drew eight matches during his 15 game spell at Esteghlal FC.

Fans back Mosimane

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Mosimane, while others said the five-time PSL champion made a mistake when he joined Esteghlal.

Sydney Manambara backs Pitso:

“As a Zimbabwean, I stand with Pitso. African football is superior to Iran and it's a fact that we Africans are better in football; they should not insult one of our own. Coach Pitso is a legend because no other African coach has done what he has done with African teams.”

Mawabo Sinyolo defended Mosimane:

“He clearly doesn’t know Pitso.”

Mahlatsi Thulare said Pitso made a mistake:

“Pitso messed up his CV. Even with my forklift licence; I won't accept a coaching job in Iran.”

Shaheed Jones is not a fan:

“He was never a good coach at Downs; the club’s money saved him.”

Lonwabo Sontlaba is a fan:

“Pitso is a good coach.”

