Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said he was forced to leave Iranian side Esteghlal FC because he has mouths to feed in South Africa.

The South African coach left the Iranian side after only 14 matches due to a legal dispute over unpaid salaries at the club currently tenth in the Iran Pro League.

South African coach Pitso Mosimane said the salary dispute at former side Estgehlal FC affected his family.

Source: Instagram

After 14 matches in charge of Esteghlal, Mosimane chose to leave the club, due to his unpaid salary issue, after winning four and drawing six matches since his arrival.

Pitso Mosimane has responsibilities

Mosimane speaks about his Esteghlal exit in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Mosimane said he was forced to leave Esteghlal to defend his loving family and the staff at Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools.

Mosimane said:

“For me as an African coach, there is nothing bigger than playing with big teams and big coaches, who won leagues. Unfortunately, it didn’t end very well because I had to terminate the contract because I had to protect the brand, I had to protect my name, I had to protect the 26 years I’ve put in football. I don’t think I should’ve just stayed unpaid. I’ve got children here; I need the funds and resources. I need to help my young boys the hundred coaches at PMSS, it’s a lot, I’ve got 100 salaries to pay.”

Mosimane has been linked with Zamalek, according to the tweet below:

Mosimane has options

After leaving Esteghlal, Mosimane has reportedly emerged as a target for Egyptian giants Zamalek, a fierce rival of his former side Al Ahly.

During his career, Mosimane has coached in South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Iran while he has racked up 20 major titles.

While Mosimane has enjoyed success at several clubs, the 60-year-old has endured setbacks including relegation, salary disputes and criticism from players such as Mahmoud Kahraba.

South African coach Pitso Mosimane is jobless after terminating his contract at Esteghlal FC.

Source: Getty Images

Fans agree with Mosimane’s decision

Local football fans agreed with Mosimane on social media, saying the coach made the right decision while others felt the former Sundowns coach should consider retirement.

Sihle Tony Mxabo made a suggestion:

“This one must just retire from coaching because he's no longer good. He's expensive for nothing.”

Skhumba Njandin agrees with Pitso:

“Good Sir Pitso; they must know that you are not running a charity to help struggling clubs. You are running an empire.”

Sesethu Tsewana admires Pitso:

“He is being honest. He is doing a great job of inspiring coaches. I wish I could join his school of coaching; however, I am yet to get my badges.”

Jones sun nenergy showed no sympathy:

“Eishhhh too dramatic old man.”

Silu De Man says Pitso must come back home:

“He has too much pride, he can see other countries don't appreciate him yet if there is an offer outside he jumps. Relax dalas, keep it local and simple.”

Reatlegile Mosimane emerges as South Africa’s next football star

As reported by Briefly News, Pitso Mosimane has backed his teenage striker Reatlegile to reach great heights in football.

The 60-year-old coach expressed pride for his teenage son who has broken scoring records at youth level for Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.

