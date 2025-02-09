SuperSport United CEO Explains Why He Allowed Morris to Join Kaizer Chiefs

SuperSport United Chief Executive Officer has opened up on Tashreeq Morris' move to Kaizer Chiefs this season

The Pretoria-based club sold the 31-year-old striker to the Glamour Boys this January, in a swap deal that involves Christian Saile

The former SuperSport United striker has featured in two consecutive matches for Amakhosi after missing the Soweto derby due to suspension

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has explained why he allowed Tashreeq Morris to join Kaizer Chiefs in the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old striker alongside Thabo Cele and Lilepo joined the Glamour Boys a few days before the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.

Morris was suspended for the game, but featured in Amakhosi's 2-2 draw against AmaZulu FC and 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC.

SuperSport United CEO explains why he allowed Tashreeq Morris to join Kaizer Chiefs in January. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Matthews on letting Morris join Kaizer Chiefs

According to iDiskiTimes, as per Ayanda Nyuswa, Matthews narrated what happened between him and Morris and why he could not stop him from moving to Soweto.

The United boss claimed he couldn't meet up with what the Soweto giants were offering the striker, and needed a player like Christian Saile in his team.

“Tashreeq Morris came to me at 31 and told me, ‘Kaizer Chiefs are interested, and this is the offer they’ve made,’ and I honestly couldn’t match half of what they were offering,” Matthews explained, according to Ayanda Nyuswa.

“Should I have kept a disgruntled Tashreeq, knowing he could have earned twice as much elsewhere, just to keep him here? He was a free agent when he joined United, so I had to consider the situation carefully and think about how best I could benefit the club and the team.

“Morris, a 31-year-old on a short-term deal, joined us with other strikers like [Samir] Nurkovic and Bradley [Grobler] already in the squad. However, I didn’t have someone like [Christian] Saile, who brings a different dimension — someone quick enough to get behind defences, break lines, and add that pace that both Nurkovic and Bradley lack.

“For me, it was about being practical. Morris, Bradley, and Nurkovic are all solid strikers, but none of them have that pace. Now, with Saile, I’ve got the option to bring in someone who can offer that extra speed.”

Morris is yet to score for Kaizer Chiefs, but it's looking like he would form a good partnership with Lilepo this season.

