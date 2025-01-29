South African coach Pitso Mosimane opened up about his exit from Iranian side Esteghlal FC, months after joining the Gulf Pro League side

Mosimane’s agency MT Sports Management released a statement saying the coach and his technical team did not receive salaries for months

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mosimane will recover, while others said the coach needs to come back to South Africa

Decorated South African coach Pitso Mosiamane issued a statement after leaving Iranian side Esteghlal FC over the issue of unpaid wages.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach left Esteghlal on Tuesday, 28 January 2025, after the club failed to meet their deadline to pay his salaries.

South African coach Pitso Mosimane left Esteghlal FC after they failed to pay his salary for months. Image: Therealpitsomosimane.

Source: Instagram

Mosimane’s issues first came to light during the festive period, when it emerged that the club failed to pay the coaching staff for several months.

Pitso Mosimane gave Esteghlal a deadline

Mosimane released his statment on his Instagram profile:

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

According to a statement from MT Sports Management, Mosimane terminated his contract at the club with immediate effect.

The statement read:

“In good faith, coach Pitso and the technical team extended a 15-day deadline as per the FIFA rules, to allow the CEO and the board time to familiarise themselves with the situation and remedy the outstanding payments. However, the club did not resolve within the deadlines they set themselves. Coach Pitso and his technical team are still owed more than two month’s salaries. Coach Pitso remains committed to the values of football excellence and looks forward to continue contributing to the game.”

Mosimane's departure was confirmed in the tweet below:

Mosimane begins search for a new job

After joining Esteghlal, Mosimane had issues at the start but eventually guided the side to a six-match unbeaten streak and only suffered three losses.

Esteghlal is currently 11th in the Gulf Pro League, after an indifferent run of form that saw then produced four draws in their last five fixtures, with one defeat.

Following his dismissal at Esteghlal, Mosimane will search for a new job while he has experience coaching in South Africa, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

MT Sports Management, owned by Moira Thlagale, issued a statement about Pitso Mosimane's exit from Esteghlal FC. Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Fans back Mosimane to find a new job

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mosimane needs to come back to South Africa where he will be appreciated.

Theunique Engedzani doubts Pitso’s coaching abilities:

“He can't perform without unnecessarily big budgets.”

Mzwandile Zulu feels for Pitso:

“I don't like this for him. As a Sadawana everywhere he goes I always want him to be appreciated. Top coach this one.”

Sibo Mokenela made a suggestion:

“That one should come home and coach Magesi or Cape Town Spurs.”

David Manyogo says Pitso is unlucky:

“Pitso is a very good coach. It’s just that, he is not lucky to be hired by a good and understanding management team.”

Njabulo Nkosi says Pitso should take a job at Chiefs:

“The time for him has come to go and hold the sporting director post at Chiefs and help Kaizer Junior. Bobby won't have a chance with him in charge. Chiefs will spend on the right players.”

International striker criticised Pitso Mosimane

As reported by Briefly News, Egyptian international striker Mahmoud Kahraba shared some harsh words about South African coach Pitso Mosimane.

Mosimane coached Kahraba at Egyptian giants Al-Ahly and the striker said he was harshly treated by the Mzansi tactician despite his impressive form.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News