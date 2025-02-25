Former Orlando Pirates defender Edward 'Magents' Motale has raised concerns about Monnapule Saleng’s mental well-being

Former Orlando Pirates defender Edward 'Magents' Motale has expressed his concern regarding troubled Bucs winger Monnapule Saleng, particularly about the impact his current situation could have on his mental health.

Monnapule Saleng, the 26-year-old winger, has been going through a difficult period with Orlando Pirates.

Former Orlando Pirates defender Edward Motale is worried about Monnapule Saleng's mental well-being, expressing concern over the impact of the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Saleng’s Struggles and Current Situation

The Bloemhof-born star, who was last seen playing for the club on December 7, 2024, during a CAF Champions League match against Al Ahly, has not been training with the team recently.

Instead, he has been back home in the North West. Despite this, Saleng has scored five goals this season and has played 13 games, including that crucial Champions League fixture, which ended in a goalless draw. Saleng’s contract with Pirates is set to expire in June 2025, though the club retains the option to extend his deal.

In light of the speculation surrounding his future, Saleng was granted release to join the Bafana Bafana squad for the CHAN qualifier against Egypt.

This is seen as a positive move, offering hope for his future and signifying a potential shift in his situation.

Magents' Fear for Saleng’s Mental State

Motale voiced his concerns regarding the mental toll Saleng’s situation could be taking on him.

Speaking to FARPost, he highlighted that while Saleng’s talent is undeniable, the uncertainty surrounding his future might affect his mental strength. I just wish someone would deal with that to boost his mental strength. That’s my fear about Saleng.

Motale stated.

He expressed hope that Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele, who has experience dealing with such situations, would be able to help Saleng regain his confidence and focus.

Support from Bafana Bafana Coach Helman Mkhalele

Despite his concerns, Motale is confident that Saleng is in good hands under the guidance of Mkhalele.

The Bafana assistant coach, who will be overseeing the CHAN squad alongside Under 20 coach Raymond Mdaka, is known for his professionalism and ability to manage players through challenging times. Motale believes that the call-up to the national team is a significant morale boost for Saleng.

He sees it as an opportunity for the winger to regain his confidence and restart his career after missing several important games, including matches in the CAF Champions League and the Soweto Derby.

A Fresh Start for Saleng with Bafana Bafana

Motale emphasized that this call-up represents a fresh start for Saleng, offering him the chance to heal mentally and start afresh in a professional environment.

Upcoming CHAN Qualifier Against Egypt

Bafana Bafana will face Egypt in Bloemfontein on Friday, followed by a return leg in Cairo on March 9, 2025.

Orlando Pirates and Monnapule Saleng's Ongoing Dispute

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates have yet to publicly address the ongoing issue with South African winger Monnapule Saleng, who has been sidelined from the team since December 2024.

