Mamelodi Sundowns Secure Star Player’s Future With New Contract Ahead of Next Season
by  Junior Bester 3 min read
  • Mamelodi Sundowns are determined to keep a star player at the club by offering him a new three-year deal
  • Bafana Bafana star Mothobi Mvala has suffered from injuries this season but remains a key player at the defending PSL champions
  • Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Mvala and said Sundowns should do all they can to keep the 30-year-old at the club

Bafana Bafana star Mothobi Mvala is drawing close to extending his stay at Mamelodi Sundowns after the club offered the 30-year-old a three-year extension.

Mvala has been a key player for the defending PSL champions since 2020, although he has struggled with injuries this season.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has identified which players he wants to keep in his squad.
Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso is determined to keep star players at the PSL champions. Image: Masandawana.
Source: Twitter

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is determined to trim his squad ahead of the 2025/2026 season, yet Mvala seems to be one of the players he wants to keep at the club.

Mamelodi Sundowns want to keep Mothobi Mvala

Mvala returned to training from injury according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Sundowns, negotiations between Mvala and the club are at an advanced stage, while the defender recently returned to training from injury.

The source said:

“You can say that the deal is all but done for Mvala to stay at Sundowns for another three years. Even though he has been out through injury this season, he is still an important player for both club and country. Coach Cardoso wants a squad filled with quality players, and Mvala is the type of player that Sundowns want in their squad.”

Mvala celebrated winning AFCON bronze with Bafana on Instagram:

Sundowns draw close to PSL title defence

With Mvala returning to training, the player could be available in time to help Sundowns to secure their eighth successive PSL title.

The defending PSL champions are favourties to retain after opening an 18 point gap atop the log with eight league matches left to play this season.

Sundowns could end the season with multiple titles after qualifying for the late stages of both the Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Mothobi Mvala is set for a new deal at the club.
Mamelodi Sundowns has offered Mothibi Mvala a three-year contract extension. Image: mothobimvala14.
Source: Instagram

Fans want Mvala to stay

Masandawana fans reacted on social media to say Sundowns are right to offer Mvala a new deal as they praised the Bafana Bafana player.

Tholani Ben wants Mvala to stay:

“It will be foolish to let that kind of player leave.”

Nyamza Malume Ngezana is a fan:

“Our 20-year-old Dragon iskhafuli mlilo. Forever young.”

Edgar Tumelo Maja wants Mvala to go:

“Cut him out. He is the reason we don’t have a second star and an Invincible season!”

Pattos Batigol rates the player highly:

“Best defender Sundowns had after Joas ‘Hluphi’ Magolego.”

Maano Maano TheGeneral admires Mvala:

“Our rock.”

Mothobi Mvala turns head with R2.8 million Mercedes Benz

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns star Mothobi Mvala impressed local fans after purchasing an R2.8 million Mercedes Benz V-Class.

Mvala has been a standout star for Sundowns since joining the club in 2020 and he has also established himself as a regular in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad.

