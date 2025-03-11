Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are reportedly set to battle for Sekhukhune United star Vuyo Letlapa

The left-back is one of the most sought-after PSL players in his position while Chiefs still holds an interest in Stellenbosch FC star Fawaaz Basadien

Amakhosi fans reacted on social media to praise both targets, backing coach Nasreddine Nabi’s search for a quality left-back

Coach Nasreddine Nabi has reportedly urged Kaizer Chiefs management to sign Sekhuhune United left-back Vuyo Letlapa.

Letlapa has emerged as a target for Amahosi as they look to solve their issues at left-back while they are also interested in Stellenbosch FC star Fawaaz Basadien.

While Nabi has reportedly identified Letlapa as a priority target, Chiefs face competition from fierce Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates for the 21-year-old’s signature.

Kaizer Chiefs identify problem area in their squad

According to a Briefly News source at Chiefs, the club are interested in Letlapa as coach Nabi looks to address issues at left-back, which has been identified as a weakness.

The source said:

“There are a few areas coach Nabi wants to reinforce and one of those areas is left-back. The club wants a reliable player who can provide width and defensive cover, so it will be one of the priorities for next season. Club management and scouts are always on the lookout for top talent and they have drawn up a list of players.”

Chiefs are linked with several stars

In addition to Letlapa, Chiefs are also long-time admirers of Stellenbosch FC star Fawaaz Basadien and have had several bids rejected for the Bafana Bafana star.

Since Nabi arrived at the club, he has brought in several new faces during two transfer windows as the club looks to end their decade-long trophy drought.

This season, Chiefs have endured an indifferent season after eight defeats in the PSL, while they have advanced to the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup.

Fans praise Chiefs’ targets

Amakhosi fans praised both players on social media and backed Nabi’s drive to bring new talent to the Soweto giants ahead of the 2025/2026 season.

Joey Hospital wants another player:

“Chiefs must get [Keletso] Makgalwa.”

Mlambo KP is fan of Letlapa:

“The dude is a star.”

Tebogo Tebza is proud of Letlapa:

“Proudly Bushbuckridge.”

Bhinca Elihle wants Basadien:

“As Amakhosi fans, we want Fawaaz Basadien.”

Jan SphiweKhumalo says Basadien will not be cheap:

“They will double the price of the player.”

Kaizer Chiefs could hijack move for PSL star amid interest from rivals

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly jump ahead of the queue to sign highly-rated AmaZulu star Tshepang Moremi.

Moremi has emerged as one of the most talented players in the PSL, with Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns showing an interest in the Bafana Bafana star.

