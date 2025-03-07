The club is in talks to sign Malian international Djigui Diarra from Young Africans, aiming to strengthen their goalkeeping department for next season

Kaizer Chiefs have faced consistency issues under head coach Nasreddine Nabi and are determined to make signings to compete with rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates

Djigui Diarra, valued at R6 million, could be a key addition for the club, although it's uncertain how much Kaizer Chiefs will be willing to spend on him

Kaizer Chiefs have initiated discussions to sign a quality overseas goalkeeper, but the deal could require the club to spend significant funds.

Kaizer Chiefs' Struggles and Transfer Plans

Under head coach Nasreddine Nabi, Kaizer Chiefs have faced challenges in maintaining consistency.

With the goal of competing with rivals such as Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, the club is determined to strengthen its squad for the next season.

In an effort to enhance their team, Kaizer Chiefs are eyeing a potential addition to their goalkeeping department.Image Credit/Lefty Shivambu.

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Focus on Goalkeeper Position

In an effort to enhance their team, Kaizer Chiefs are eyeing a potential addition to their goalkeeping department.

According to the latest transfer gossip, the club has shown interest in Malian international Djigui Diarra, who currently plays for Young Africans.

Diarra, with over 65 caps for Mali, boasts an impressive record of six league titles in Mali and two more in Tanzania.

Sources and Transfer Gossip

A source revealed to Soccer Laduma that Kaizer Chiefs have been exploring various goalkeeper options, including Toaster Nsabata and Xolani Ngcobo.

However, they have not yet finalized their signings for the upcoming season. The club has now reportedly inquired about Diarra’s availability from Yanga SC.

Diarra’s Valuation and Potential Cost

Diarra is currently valued at R6 million by Transfermarkt.

It remains uncertain how much Kaizer Chiefs are willing to spend to secure his services, but it is clear that they are willing to invest heavily in a top-class goalkeeper.

Djigui Diarra is a Malian professional goalkeeper, currently playing for Young Africans S.C. (Yanga SC) in Tanzania's Premier League.Image Credit/Fadel Senna.

Source: Getty Images

Djigui Diarra: The Malian Goalkeeper in Demand

Djigui Diarra is a highly regarded Malian goalkeeper known for his impressive performances on the international and club stages.

With over 65 caps for the Malian national team, Diarra has solidified himself as a key player in Africa's top football leagues.

He has an extensive club career, winning six league titles in Mali and two in Tanzania with Young Africans S.C. (Yanga SC). At Yanga SC, Diarra played under the management of Nasreddine Nabi, who guided the Tanzanian club to success during his tenure as head coach.

Nabi, now the head coach of Kaizer Chiefs, had a significant impact on Yanga SC’s competitive edge, and Diarra was an integral part of the squad that achieved domestic dominance under his leadership.

Monnapule Saleng's Struggles

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng has been struggling with depression, partly due to his dissatisfaction with the club.

Despite a solid performance in the CHAN first-leg qualifier against Egypt, contributing to a 1-1 draw, Saleng was released from the Bafana Bafana squad along with other players, including Azola Tshobeni, Naledi Hlongwane, and Nduduzo Mhlongo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News