A Durban businessman has reportedly purchased Royal AM from SARS, ending months of uncertainty for the club.

Following the sale, the Royal AM players were informed of the change and instructed to return to training, signaling a fresh start as the team aims to avoid relegation

The new owner has promised significant performance bonuses to players, providing added motivation as the club fights to escape the bottom of the PSL standings

Royal AM players have returned to training following a long period of uncertainty, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the club under fresh ownership.

The team was informed of the change and instructed to resume activities on Thursday, bringing some much-needed stability after several months in limbo.

Royal AM Back in Business: New Owner Takes Over the Club

Official Announcement Expected from PSL

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) executive committee is set to confirm the new owner of Royal AM, with the announcement expected soon.

This marks the resolution of a turbulent period for the club and the league, which had suffered significant damage to its reputation due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the team’s future.

Businessman from Durban Purchases the Club

SABC Sport reports that a Durban-based businessman has successfully purchased the club from SARS.

The tax authority had previously placed Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize in default of her tax obligations, leading to the appointment of a curator to take control of the club.

The Club Will Likely Stay in KwaZulu-Natal

While the details of the sale remain confidential, sources close to the deal reveal that the new owner emerged victorious in a bidding war, surpassing offers from parties in Mpumalanga, Free State, Gauteng, and even DR Congo.

The club is expected to remain in KwaZulu-Natal under its new leadership.

New Owner Offers Bonuses to Players

In an effort to boost morale and avoid relegation, the new owner is reportedly offering players substantial bonuses as a motivation to perform better in the second half of the season.

Currently, Royal AM sits at the bottom of the 16-team PSL, with just eight points from 11 matches.

The new owner has promised significant performance bonuses to players, providing added motivation as the club fights to escape the bottom of the PSL standings.

Uncertainty Over Home Ground

It is still unclear whether Royal AM will continue playing at Harry Gwala Stadium or relocate to Durban.

