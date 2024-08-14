Tatjana Smith and other Team South Africa athletes have returned home after the conclusion of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France

The South African swimmer was the Mzansi athlete that won the most medals at the games in Paris

Many Mzansi fans were spotted at the airport celebrating the athletes in a viral video on social media

South Africa gave Tatjana Smith a rapturous welcome after her successful outing at the Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The swimmer returned home along with her fellow athletes who represented Mzansi at the games on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

Smith won one gold medal in the Women's 100m breaststroke and a silver medal in the 200m category to finish as the South African athlete with the most medals at the Paris 2024 games.

Tatjana Smith takes a selfie with fans on day 12 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Champions Park on August 7, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: Arturo Holmes.

Source: Getty Images

SA give Tatjana Smith a heroic welcome

In a viral video shared by Reuters on X, Smith and other South African athletes were given an emotional hero's welcome by fans at the airport on Tuesday.

Mzansi supporters trooped into the Thambo International Airport, Johannesburg, to celebrate the Team South Africa athletes as they returned home after the conclusion of the biggest sporting event in France.

Smith was the centre of attraction as she showcased her gold medals to the fans and took pictures with some of them.

According to Womanandhome Magazine, the retired swimmer shared her thoughts on the fans' rapturous welcome at the press conference.

"This welcoming has been mind-blowing; for people to make time and come out here means a lot," she said.

The South African swimmer also discusses being the Mzansi flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the games in Paris.

"It's a bittersweet pill to take in that I am done. Being able to walk out at the end of the Olympics with the flag, what it meant of representing our country and its challenges. It's not a perfect world, but we are champions. Even in the midst of what we are facing, we still rise above," she added.

Prize money each member of Team SA’s 4x100m relay got

Briefly News earlier reported that all men's 4x100m relay race members will be ably rewarded for their effort in winning the silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) confirmed its financial incentives for athletes before the Olympic Games began.

