A surrogate, Taylor Owens, who was carrying the child of a couple with a 37-year age gap, shared she wanted to keep the baby

The couple, Quran McCain and Cheryl McGregor approached Taylor after they could not conceive their child

Quran and Taylor both shared their stories on TikTok and received support from their followers

A surrogate wanted to keep the baby she was carrying for a couple with a significant age gap. Images: @taylorowens404 / TikTok, @leolove_3 / Instagram

A loved-up married couple with a 37-year age difference is going through a rough patch with their surrogate. The young lady carrying their child seems to have thoughts that don't sit well with the soon-to-be parents.

The father and surrogate speak out

Weeks after Cheryl McGregor, 63, and Quran McCain (who met when the man was 15) hosted a gender reveal party for their unborn daughter, the parents' smile faded after their surrogate, Taylor Owens, shared she wanted to keep the baby.

In one of Cheryl and Quran's videos, the couple mentioned that they used the surrogate's eggs as Cheryl could not conceive.

Taylor's side

Days ago, Taylor shared in a lengthy TikTok video posted on her account (@taylorowens404) that she refused to continue apologising for things she said and did during "active addiction."

She told app users:

"You can't do anything for me legally. I've been taking accountability the best I can in this situation.

"I didn't say I was running away. I said that I could."

The woman also shared that she spoke to her lawyers before clarifying:

"I never came out and said I was trying to keep the baby away from him (Quran). Would I like to keep her? Yes, I would like to keep her because I wasn't fully aware of what was happening."

Watch the video below:

Quran's side

The stressed-out 26-year-old man hopped on TikTok days later to share a video explaining his situation on his account (@kingqurannewpage).

After sharing that he recently spoke to Taylor, Quran said:

"This isn't a thing of getting back at anyone or putting someone down. This is a thing we had to go through.

"It's not selfish of me to ask her not to get an abortion because I didn't want one. She asked me when she found out she was pregnant if we wanted to keep it. This is something we (Quran and Cheryl) wanted for so long. I'm not here to bash her. I'm just talking about the things we've endured."

Quran also noted in his post's caption:

"I don't hate her. I just don't want to co-parent with her. Only time will tell what happens with this situation."

Watch the video below:

The internet takes sides

Of course, most people under Taylor's video were rooting for her, while app users commenting under Quran's post were championing him and Cheryl.

@sidepiecejewelryco spoke to Taylor and shared their opinion:

"They took advantage of you, babe. I’m sorry. Keep her and co-parent if you have to do so legally. Sending love your way."

@tiffanylovelife also told the soon-to-be mother:

"I pray you heal, recover and keep your baby."

@katemalmarie wrote in the comments:

"Taylor, I’m so proud of your sobriety! You are a beautiful human! Stay strong."

@ginav81 told Quran:

"You should have had a lawyer from Day 1."

@.spicy.jane added positivity to the man's post:

"Sometimes, we are collateral damage of someone else's journey. You hoped for the best. Stay strong. Grow through what you go through. Stay on the bright side as best you both can."

A saddened @winnie40129 commented:

"I'm sorry you're going through this. I hope things get better for you and your wife."

