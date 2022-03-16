South African YouTuber Bhelo and her partner revealed their baby's gender by revving blue smoke from the tailpipes of two Mercedes-AMG A45 models

A gender-reveal party is an event held during pregnancy to reveal the baby's sex to the expectant parents, family, and friends

The video shows the pair standing between the two hot hatches, as the cars start blue smoke emerges from the exhaust pipes and friends and family in the crowd react with cheers

Tweeps reacted to the video, which has over 36 000 views, and said the idea was 'dope', 'next level' and 'so fire'

South African YouTuber Bhelo M literally blew the competition away for best gender reveal by using two Mercedes-AMG A45 models to blow blue smoke from their exhausts.

A video of the reveal has received over 36 000 views on Twitter and the couple's magical moment was captured as friends and family cheered on. The unique reveal incorporated the cars' ignition being switched on and blue smoke emerging from the exhaust.

Unique gender reveals using two Mercedes-AMG models were used to give the couple their good news. Image: Twitter / Instagram

Source: Twitter

The popularity of gender reveal parties has skyrocketed since the late 2000s and now with social media, the trend has gone full-blown, with the latest from South African YouTuber Bhelo M.

Bhelo and her partner incorporated two Mercedes-AMG A45 models to do their reveal and the planner filled the exhausts with blue powder. Once the cars were started the powder turned into smoke and a couple of revs later the happy couple were congratulating one another.

The trend was popularised on social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and Pinterest, although it originated before the latter two, according to Wikipedia.

A video of the reveal was uploaded on Twitter and has received over 36 000 views. Watch the clip below and see how Mzansi reacted to the unique reveal.

Bhelo said:

"On today's video have a look at how my gender reveal went. Surrounded by our friends, we had an intimate day over a small bite and drinks just catching up. So grateful for all these future aunties and uncles."

Mzansi reacted positively to the reveal:

Fyn babe said:

The coolest gender reveal I’ve ever seen in my life."

Karabs said:

"Now this is dope!"

Water coloureyes said:

"I hope my future husband sees this..."

Zenande Mfenyana said:

"What a dope gender reveal! Next level Congratulations Mama."

Rosa said:

"Hints for my future husband."

Check out the full video here -

