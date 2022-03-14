Popular South African music producers DJ Tira and Kabza De Small recently headed out to the studio together

DJ Tira made sure to give Kabza all the props he deserved for remaining one of the few hardworking, humble top dogs in the industry

Taking to the comments, Mzansi was excited to see the OG producers finally get together for this major collaboration

DJ Tira and fellow musical frontman Kabza De Small made waves on the socials this week after being spotted in the studio. The pair got together for a groovy music-making session where it seems drinks and good vibes were readily flowing.

Source: Instagram

Looking at the images, it's clear that successful music is a collaborative game and the two local golden boys are sharing in their genius. It's definitely a friendly move away from the usual competitiveness in the music industry.

Taking to his Instagram account, DJ Tira shared a friendly message for his fellow producer. He made sure to give Kabza all his flowers and fans were here for the little bromance:

"They don’t make em like this anymore. It’s not every day that you come across a humble, genuine and hardworking person who doesn’t want any drama but just wanna work," DJ Tira touchingly wrote.

Fans took to the comments section with hopeful anticipation of what the two musos could be cooking up. One person said "The King of Gqom meets The King of Amapiano" and we could not agree more.

Check out some more of the comments below:

djmilkshake said:

"Izinja."

mpmelelo said:

"Haha, Kabza the man with his glass, everywhere."

mondhlanemsipuphiri said:

"Too much power in this photo."

kzt_legit_423 said:

"King of Gqom meets King of Amapiano, this is insane."

DJ Tira supports his son on the race track, shares cute racing video and snaps

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Tira's young son Chase is a petrol-head. The music producer's bundle of joy is into car racing. The Afrotainment boss took to social media on Sunday, 20 February to share that he was supporting his son on the race track in Centurion, Gauteng.

The Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker posted snaps of himself with his baby boy rocking his racing suit and a video of the lad racing at Zwartkops Raceway.

Makoya Bearings' little man is seemingly not following in his father's footsteps but is looking to make a name for himself in the racing industry. Taking to Instagram, DJ Tira shared pics and videos of Chase competing with other youngsters.

