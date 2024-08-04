Akani Simbine has booked a place in the finals of the Men's 100m event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The South African sprinter finished ahead of the 100m race Olympic defending champions in the third semi-final

The Mzansi athlete qualification sparked different reactions from Netizens on social media

South African sprinter Akani Simbine has qualified for the Men's 100m final after beating defending Olympic champions Lamont Marcell Jacobs in the semi-final.

Simbine is the only South African sprinter to make it into the final. Shaun Maswanganyi and Benjamin Richardson also missed out after finishing fifth and third in their respective semi-final races.

Akani Simbine competes in the Men’s 100m semi-final event during at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on Sunday, August 4, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Bradley Kanaris.

Simbine qualifies for 100m final at Paris 2024

According to the South African, Simbine finished first in the second semi-final round ahead of Botswana's Letsile Tebogo, who finished second, and the reigning 100m Olympic champion Jacobs, who finished third.

The Mzansi sprinter finished in a time of 9.87s, while Tebogo grabbed the second automatic spot in 9.91s. Jacobs waited for the other semi-final round to book a place in the final with a time of 9.92s.

Reactions as Simbine qualifies for 100m final

@DJFreshSA said:

"The final will be one for the books. Don’t know why I put myself through these 10 seconds of anxiety."

juicystory_xciv wrote:

"he's representing and winning for the country... so proud of him as south africa"

AnDybtlzy commented:

"Our last hope especially in 100m . Hat off to Botswana 🇧🇼 boys."

Lhoni reacted:

"He deserves a medal, he's been so consistent!"

SMAKGOROMETSA responded:

"What a victory it would be. An African has never won the men's 100m Olympic gold. We are holding thumbs and praying for Simbine."

JessicaDoose said:

"Happy for Simbine regardless, he deserves a medal."

Smith claims first gold for South Africa at Paris 2024

Briefly News earlier reported on South African swimmer Tatjana Smith securing Mzansi’s first gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Smith became the first African to win gold at the ongoing Olympic Games after winning the Women's 100m breaststroke finals on Monday night.

