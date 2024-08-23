Letsile Tebogo got a befitting financial reward for his performance at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France

The Botswana sprinter ended the biggest sporting event with two medals: a gold medal in the 200m and a silver in the 4x400 relay race

Briefly News outlines some of the rewards the 21-year-old athlete got after his Olympic triumph that made him one of the youngest millionaires in Botswana

Letsile Tebogo will always remember the Paris 2024 Olympics Games as the turning point in his athletics career.

The event not only made the 21-year-old sprinter an icon in Botswana but also made him one of the youngest-richest men in his country.

The Botswana sprinter etched his name in the history books after winning a gold medal in the men's 200m race ahead of the favourites Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles in Paris.

Letsile Tebogo celebrates winning the gold medal after competing in the Men's 200m Final at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. Photo: Christian Petersen.

Source: Getty Images

How Tebogo is the youngest-richest man in Botswana

Following his triumph at the Olympics in Paris, Tebogo was welcomed back to Botswana by thousands of people, coupled with a lot of cash gifts and materials.

The Olympic gold medalist was honoured with diamonds, pregnant cattle, cash gifts, and a house. A day was even set aside as a National Holiday in his name.

List of rewards Tebogo got after Olympic glory

1. Two houses valued at $300,000

2. Tebogo received $112,482 from the $183,721 Choppies gifted to Team Botswana

3. A share from the $52,491 Orange gave the team.

4. All Botswana athletes were awarded a cash gift of $4,500 and a polished diamond each

5. Tebogo will also have a share in the $149,976 the Ministry of Youth and Sports gave the team

6. He got pregnant cattle from Minister Eric Molale

7. A cash gift of $1,874, $800, and $4,724 from President Masisi, Vice President Tsogwane, and MPs, respectively.

8. Kwa Nokeng Oil gave him $3,749 with a tractor with Park 27 adding another $8,998

9. $4,500 from Debswana, DTCB, and De Beers

10. Tebogo will get $50,000 from the World Athletics governing body for winning gold in the 200m

