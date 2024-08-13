Letsile Tebogo is back in Botswana after winning two medals at the just-concluded Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The 21-year-old and other Botswana athletes were received by many fans at the biggest stadium in the country

President Mokgweetsi Masisi declared yet another public holiday to celebrate the athletes' success at the Olympics

Letsile Tebogo received a heroic welcome on his return to Botswana after a successful outing at the just-concluded Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France.

The 21-year-old became the first person to win a gold medal in Olympic history after finishing first in the 200-metre race, ahead of Kenneth Bednarek, who clinched the silver medal, and Noah Lyles, who won the bronze medal.

The Motswana finished the race in an African record time of 19.46 seconds and dedicated the medal to his late mother, Seratiwa, who died earlier this year.

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi shares a laugh with Letsile Tebogo at the welcoming ceremony after winning the men's 200-m race during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo: Marco Longari.

Tebogo returns home to heroic welcome

According to the Making of Champions on X, Tebogo returned to Botswana on Tuesday and was welcomed by a full-capacity National stadium in Gaborone.

The sprinter won two medals at the biggest sporting event in Paris: gold in the 200-metre race and silver in the 4x400-metre relay race.

Tebogo and the other athletes were paraded around the biggest stadium in Botswana, waving to fans in the stands.

The whole stadium was filled with excitement as children and adults waved Botswana's sky blue and black national flag to celebrate their heroes at the Olympics in France.

Botswana President declares another public holiday

President Mokgweetsi Masisi declared another half-day public holiday, as he did on Friday (August 9), to celebrate Tebogo and other athletes' successes.

Botswana won four medals at the games, with Tebogo contributing two out of the four.

