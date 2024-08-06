Team South Africa sprinters will be in action today in their different races as they gun for their first medal in Athletics at Paris 2024

Six South African athletes will be competing today with four hoping to seal a place in the finals of their events

Briefly News listed all the Mzansi sprinters running today and the time they are scheduled to compete

It will be another busy day for Team South Africa's sprinters in their different events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Mzansi athletes have yet to claim any medal in Athletics, but four medals have been won in other sports.

The closest South Africa came to winning a medal on the track was Akani Simbine, who competed in the Men's 100m final but finished fourth behind Noah Lyles, Kishane Thompson, and Fred Kerley.

Benjamin Richardson of Team South Africa gets injured during the Men's 200m Round 1 at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Andy Cheung.

Source: Getty Images

Team SA's athletics schedule today.

Six South African sprinters will compete in different races today (August 6), and four of them will have a chance to qualify for the finals of their event.

Miranda Charlene Coetzee

The 26-year-old sprinter is scheduled to compete in the Women's 400m Repechage Heat 2 this morning by 11.28 am.

She needs to finish in a good time to secure one of the remaining qualification places for the semi-finals.

Benjamin Richardson

Like Coetzee, Richardson has a second chance to qualify for the 200m semis after suffering a hamstring injury in the first round yesterday.

The 20-year-old will compete in the Men's 200m Repechage Heat 4 in the afternoon by 12.54 pm.

Lythe Pillay and Zakithi Nene

The two Team SA sprinters will compete in the Men's 400 Semi-final later in the evening by 7.42 pm as they hope to qualify for the finals.

Zeney Geldenhuys and Rogail Joseph

The South African duo are up for the Women's 400m Hurdles Semi-final, with a place in the final up for grabs.

Geldenhuys is scheduled for 8.07 pm, while Joseph will be up by 8.17 pm.

According to the South African, Team South Africa's athletes in other sports, such as Canoeing and Sport Climbing, will also be competing today.

Simbine misses out on 100m Medal at Olympics

Briefly News had earlier reported that Simbine narrowly missed out in Men's 100m final event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Mzansi sprinter went on to set a new national record despite missing on a podium finish.

Source: Briefly News