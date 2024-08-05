Team South African trio took part in the first round of the Men's 200m race at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Wayde van Niekerk and Shaun Maswanganyi were the only two who secured automatic qualification to the semis

Netizens shared the views as three South African sprinters competed in the 200m race first round in Paris

Three South African athletes competed in the first round of the Men's 200m event at the 2024 Olympic Games, but only two secured automatic place in the semi-finals.

Wayde van Niekerk and Shaun Maswanganyi earned a place in the semis, but Benjamin Richardson will wait until tomorrow to confirm whether he can still advance to the next round.

South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk reacts after competing in the men's 200m heat at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024. Photo: Jewel Samad.

Source: Getty Images

SA's duo qualify for 200m semis; one misses out

According to the South African, Maswangani and Van Niekerk finished third in their respective heats, but it was enough to book a place in the semi-final.

Van Niekerk finished with his heat in a pedestrian 20.42s, while Maswangani was quicker with 20.20s.

Richardson had a good start in his heat but was unable to finish the race after pulling a hamstring. However, he limped to the finish last place in 51.86s.

If the 20-year-old recovers from injury, he will have a second chance to redeem himself, as he would compete with others who failed to qualify in the Repechage Round.

Reactions as Team SA's sprinters qualify for 200m semis

Beano_Bambino said:

"I hope Benjamin Richardson is all good. That 200m heat completely derailed our chances in the 4x100m 😭😭😭 We had a great chance at winning a medal with him…"

KB_Ramasimong wrote:

"What sort of ratchet luck is this.... Benjamin Richardson is a sub 20 seconds runner this season. He is also the 2nd quickest man in our 4 x 100 team. Yoh, this is sad..... And we actually have a strong team with a genuine chance to medal."

OutfieldZA commented:

"Let's hope Benjamin Richardson just had a cramp and will DNS in the repechage to rest for the relays. We cannot afford to lose him if we want to contend for a place on the podium."

mishakez reacted:

"Well done but I hope he was just reserving energy here and has much more in the tank coz this is Noah Lyles specialty event."

