Akani Simbine had a stellar performance in the 100m race at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The South African sprinter finished fourth in the final of the Men's 100m on Sunday night

The Mzansi athlete was spotted wearing a Richard Millie valued at over $200,000 at his races

Akani Simbine could not finish among the top three in the Men's 100m final, but he showcased an expensive watch he owns at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 30-year-old was the only South African sprinter who qualified for the final, with the other semi-finalists Shaun Maswanganyi and Benjamin Richardson missing out.

Akani Simbine competes in the Men’s 100m semi-final event at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Bradley Kanaris.

Simbine rocks wristwatch valued at over $200,000

According to ESPN, Simbine was seen wearing a Richard Millie wristwatch valued over $200,000(approximately 3.7 million Rands) during his 100m races at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The wristwatch is a RM 67-02 'Van Niekerk' model, and it is named after Mzansi track and field athlete Wayde van Niekerk,

It has a unique bezel hand-painted in the colours of the South African flag, and it's owned by some of the top sports personalities.

Reactions as Simbine wore a Richard Millie watch at Olympic Games

@officialcollinc said:

"Sometimes you gotta pop out!"

MRSPORTIF wrote:

"SA we are cooking."

cristianoo93841 commented:

"I'm going to buy it also."

sandile_ma89247 reacted:

"No wonder he came 4th, had that boat anchor on his wrist.."

StillKmp implied:

"I think this Brand should Craft Simbine a Personal Timepiece after his Performance at the Olympics."

KeketsoLetooane wants to know more about Simbine's performance:

"Talk about his performance we care nothing about what he is wearing."

SimiloBanzi shared:

"It is now time for Akani Simbine to retire. He will never win an Olympic medal in his lifetime. He has reached his fastest sprinting time and will never run faster at his age."

mthembisithole wrote:

"It slowed him down as added weight, it should've been off."

Simbine misses out on 100m Medal at Olympics, sets new record

Briefly News earlier reported that Simbine narrowly missed out on Men's 100m final event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Mzansi sprinter went on to set a new national record despite missing on a podium finish.

