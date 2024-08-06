Paris 2024: Team SA’s Miranda Coetzee Through to Women’s 400m Semis
- South African sprinter Miranda Coetzee has secured a place in the women's 400m semi-final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
- The 26-year-old missed out on automatic qualification yesterday but took part in the repechage and finished second
- Mzansi fans congratulate the Team South Africa athlete as she made it to the next round of her event
Team South Africa's sprinter Miranda Coetzee has qualified for the semi-finals of the Women's 400m repechage race after finishing second in her heat.
The 26-year-old missed out on automatic qualification yesterday but got a second chance in the repechage earlier today.
Coetzee through to women's 400m semis
According to Flo Track, Coetzee finished second in Heat 2 behind Puerto Rico's Gabby Scott but beat reigning Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo.
The South African qualified as one of the fastest non-automatic qualifiers thanks to a 50.66 seconds finish, which is her new personal best.
Netizens reacted as Coetzee qualified for 400m semis
lihle_armani said:
"So happy for Miranda Coetzee! A PB and an advancement to the semis."
siqhamo_ndiko wrote:
This repechage must be taking tall on this athletes although it also gave them a chance to make into semi-finals.
ThabisoMosia commented:
"She's in 🙌🏽 ... What a time to run a Personal Best! ....Miranda Coetzee is through to tomorrow's women's semi-finals, as one of the non-automatic qualifiers...."
KwanzaMvelase reacted:
"Miranda Coetzee makes the women's 400m Semi finals 👏🏽 so proud of her."
PerleePerlee shared:
"Congratulations girl. Good luck with the final.💚💛"
Sevhic_ said:
"She has progressed with a PB as the fastest runner up to secure one of the two non automatic spots."
South African duo through to Men’s 400m semi-finals
In a related publication, Briefly News earlier reported that Lythe Pillay and Zakithi Nene are through to the next round and will be competing for a place in the final of the Men's 400m event at the Paris 2024.
Nene finished with the best time after winning Heat 3 with a time of 44.81 seconds, beating Botswana's Leungo Scotch and Hungary's Attila Molnar.
