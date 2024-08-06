South African sprinter Miranda Coetzee has secured a place in the women's 400m semi-final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The 26-year-old missed out on automatic qualification yesterday but took part in the repechage and finished second

Mzansi fans congratulate the Team South Africa athlete as she made it to the next round of her event

Team South Africa's sprinter Miranda Coetzee has qualified for the semi-finals of the Women's 400m repechage race after finishing second in her heat.

The 26-year-old missed out on automatic qualification yesterday but got a second chance in the repechage earlier today.

Miranda Charlene Coetzee of Team South Africa reacts during the Women's 400m Repechage Round on day 11 of the Olympic Games on August 6, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: Christian Petersen.

Source: Getty Images

Coetzee through to women's 400m semis

According to Flo Track, Coetzee finished second in Heat 2 behind Puerto Rico's Gabby Scott but beat reigning Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

The South African qualified as one of the fastest non-automatic qualifiers thanks to a 50.66 seconds finish, which is her new personal best.

Netizens reacted as Coetzee qualified for 400m semis

lihle_armani said:

"So happy for Miranda Coetzee! A PB and an advancement to the semis."

siqhamo_ndiko wrote:

This repechage must be taking tall on this athletes although it also gave them a chance to make into semi-finals.

ThabisoMosia commented:

"She's in 🙌🏽 ... What a time to run a Personal Best! ....Miranda Coetzee is through to tomorrow's women's semi-finals, as one of the non-automatic qualifiers...."

KwanzaMvelase reacted:

"Miranda Coetzee makes the women's 400m Semi finals 👏🏽 so proud of her."

PerleePerlee shared:

"Congratulations girl. Good luck with the final.💚💛"

Sevhic_ said:

"She has progressed with a PB as the fastest runner up to secure one of the two non automatic spots."

South African duo through to Men’s 400m semi-finals

In a related publication, Briefly News earlier reported that Lythe Pillay and Zakithi Nene are through to the next round and will be competing for a place in the final of the Men's 400m event at the Paris 2024.

Nene finished with the best time after winning Heat 3 with a time of 44.81 seconds, beating Botswana's Leungo Scotch and Hungary's Attila Molnar.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News