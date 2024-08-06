Global site navigation

Paris 2024: Team SA’s Miranda Coetzee Through to Women’s 400m Semis
Sports

Paris 2024: Team SA’s Miranda Coetzee Through to Women’s 400m Semis

by  Raphael Abiola 2 min read
  • South African sprinter Miranda Coetzee has secured a place in the women's 400m semi-final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
  • The 26-year-old missed out on automatic qualification yesterday but took part in the repechage and finished second
  • Mzansi fans congratulate the Team South Africa athlete as she made it to the next round of her event

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Team South Africa's sprinter Miranda Coetzee has qualified for the semi-finals of the Women's 400m repechage race after finishing second in her heat.

The 26-year-old missed out on automatic qualification yesterday but got a second chance in the repechage earlier today.

Miranda Coetzee through to Women's 400m semi-finals.
Miranda Charlene Coetzee of Team South Africa reacts during the Women's 400m Repechage Round on day 11 of the Olympic Games on August 6, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: Christian Petersen.
Source: Getty Images

Coetzee through to women's 400m semis

According to Flo Track, Coetzee finished second in Heat 2 behind Puerto Rico's Gabby Scott but beat reigning Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Read also

Paris 2024: When Team South Africa's sprinters will be in action today

The South African qualified as one of the fastest non-automatic qualifiers thanks to a 50.66 seconds finish, which is her new personal best.

Netizens reacted as Coetzee qualified for 400m semis

lihle_armani said:

"So happy for Miranda Coetzee! A PB and an advancement to the semis."

siqhamo_ndiko wrote:

This repechage must be taking tall on this athletes although it also gave them a chance to make into semi-finals.

ThabisoMosia commented:

"She's in 🙌🏽 ... What a time to run a Personal Best! ....Miranda Coetzee is through to tomorrow's women's semi-finals, as one of the non-automatic qualifiers...."

KwanzaMvelase reacted:

"Miranda Coetzee makes the women's 400m Semi finals 👏🏽 so proud of her."

PerleePerlee shared:

"Congratulations girl. Good luck with the final.💚💛"

Sevhic_ said:

"She has progressed with a PB as the fastest runner up to secure one of the two non automatic spots."

South African duo through to Men’s 400m semi-finals

Read also

Ranking the 9 fastest male 100m athletes of all time featuring Bolt and Omanyala

In a related publication, Briefly News earlier reported that Lythe Pillay and Zakithi Nene are through to the next round and will be competing for a place in the final of the Men's 400m event at the Paris 2024.

Nene finished with the best time after winning Heat 3 with a time of 44.81 seconds, beating Botswana's Leungo Scotch and Hungary's Attila Molnar.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Raphael Abiola avatar

Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.

Tags:
Hot: