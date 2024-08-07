Team South Africa will not be having a participant in the final of the Men's 200m after poor outing in the semi-finals

Two Mzansi representative in the semi-finals failed to seal qualification tickets to the final

Netizens have shared their thoughts on the two sprinters failing to qualify for the final in Paris

Team South Africa will be without a representative in the Men's 200m final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

South African duo Shaun Maswanganyi and Wayde Van Niekerk missed out on qualification after competing in the semi-finals on Wednesday evening at the Stade de France.

Wayde van Niekerk competes in the Men's 200m Semi-Final on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 in Paris. Photo: Patrick Smith.

Source: Getty Images

Van Niekerk and Maswanganyi fail to advance to 200m final

According to Olympics.com, Maswanganyi had the best run amongst the duo as he finished fourth in 20.42 seconds but failed to get one of the two fastest non-automatic qualifying tickets.

Wayde van Niekerk, on the other hand, had a poor performance in the semis, finishing seventh with a time of 20.72s.

South Africa's only hope for a medal on the tracks now lies in the 4x100m relay, but there are still doubts about Benjamin Richardson's fitness, who is a vital member of the relay team.

Reactions as Team SA duo fail to advance to 200m final

atoms2atoms said:

"Symptomatic of the ANC legacy...when so much equity for the future is squandered, mismanaged and stolen...you cannot expect medals to flow from the heavens...so it goes!"

Mathope20 commented:

"Maswanganyi leaves his legs behind when he runs, with better coaching maybe. Nice trousers by the way."

LuzukoDlabazana reacted:

"He had no chance. Injuries noted how did the decision to change from 400m to 200m come about 🤔 I feel he's been so afraid of losing in the 400 that he's shifted attention to the 200. He avoids most meets in the distance yet it's what he's great at."

GATSHENISAM shared:

"They must just come back as for Wayde ayyy ,why did he play that rugby thing."

Zwoluga responded:

"We seriously can’t have Wayde running for our relay team😭😭😭. Infact, both these two should stay away."

Team South Africa’s duo miss out on Men’s 400m final

Briefly News earlier reported that Lythe Pillay and Zakithi Nene failed to make it to the final after competing in the 400m semis on Tuesday evening at Stade de France.

Both Team SA sprinters qualified for the semis after winning their respective repechage in the first round.

